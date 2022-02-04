Pelham officials pleased with outcome of Rural Ontario Municipal Association meetings

Pelham CAO David Cribbs came away from some online meetings last week with a positive vibe.

He, along with Mayor Marvin Junkin, Councillor Bob Hildebrandt, and Councillor John Wink, participated in two days of teleconferencing with Ontario government officials at the annual meeting of the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA). Pelham’s Director of Corporate Services and Town Treasurer, Teresa Quinlin-Murphy, was also present for some of the meetings.

“From our perspective, the meetings were very successful, with some excellent dialogue,” said Cribbs. “The various provincial ministers seemed quite well-informed as to our issues, and asked some probing and thoughtful questions.”

ROMA performs policy, research, and advocacy activities on matters which affect rural communities. These issues are then brought to the attention of the provincial and federal governments. The annual ROMA conference provides an opportunity for politicians and senior municipal administrators to connect with colleagues and government officials, and learn from experts about important and timely rural issues.

“ROMA happens every year in January, and normally we are granted 15-minute interviews,” said Cribbs. “The government’s entire cabinet of senior ministers attends. We requested five specific meetings back in December, and were granted all five. I was amazed, frankly, because in my municipal experience that was a record.”

Premier Doug Ford addressed the hundreds of online participants at the start of the conference last Monday morning, said Cribbs, and spoke about his government’s vision for the future, and the role of municipalities in that framework. Late that day, Pelham’s online entourage spoke with Parliamentary Assistant Vincent Ke, from the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture. The key talking point was the Pelham Library’s impending union with the Lincoln Library, which Cribbs expects will come to be known as the Lincoln Pelham Union Library.

Also on Monday, Pelham put forward additional funding requests for Pelham Street construction costs to Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma. The Town is in year three of the four-year construction project, and “costs have gone up fairly significantly due to both inflation and Covid,” according to the CAO.

Cribbs and his colleagues next met with the Minister of Long-Term Care, Paul Calandra, to advocate for funding to support the construction of a long-term care facility in East Fonthill, to be built on lands between the MCC and the new McDonalds.

“A long-term care home of 192 beds would create more than 100 jobs close to Fonthill’s downtown core,” said Cribbs.

In a meeting with Parliamentary Assistant Jim McDonell, of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Pelham made a request of $321,000 in retroactive funding for the 68 vaccination clinics run out of the MCC in 2021.

“There are 18,000 people in Pelham, but the clinics served 73,000 people from across Niagara and beyond,” noted Cribbs.

Last Tuesday, Pelham representatives met with Minister of Energy Todd Smith, to discuss energy charges in the municipality.

“Councillor Hildebrand took the lead on that,” said Cribbs. “We put forward requests to have them direct Hydro One to examine its current classification of Fonthill as medium density. If it was reclassified as high density, the electricity costs for residents would be dramatically reduced. Bob Hildebrand is really passionate about this issue, and estimates the savings could be around $1 million every year, across the community.”

Pelham has two energy providers. While Hydro One covers the vast majority of the municipality, the old village of Fonthill is the domain of Niagara Peninsula Energy (NPEI), which took over the old Pelham Hydro system in 2008.

“If you’re a customer of NPEI in Pelham, you’re classified as high density,” said Cribbs. “If you’re a customer of Hydro One, you’re classified as medium density. In rural Thorold, just because of the way Hydro One has established their grid, a farmer is classified as high density, but you could live in an urban neighbourhood in Fonthill and be classified as medium, which is clearly absurd.”

Hydro One has over a million customers and is the province’s biggest power distribution company. Created in 1999, Hydro One has absorbed more than 100 small utilities across Ontario in the past 20 years. Efficiency and economies of scale should have produced savings, but the opposite has happened.

“I’ve been working on this issue with local retired engineer Gordon Marasco since January 2011,” said Hildebrandt. “In 2017, the government’s energy board produced a program called Distribution Rate Protection, or DRP. Basically, everyone with medium density got rate protection of about $21 dollars a month. That helped offset the cost a bit, but we’re still six percent higher than anyone with NPEI, which is the centre of town. Without DRP, there’s a 25 percent difference. So this significantly affects your energy bill.”

Cribbs expressed gratitude to Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff for his involvement behind the scenes.

“I can tell you that having a member of the government who is your MPP made a dramatic difference,” said Cribbs. “There’s just no way it didn’t.”