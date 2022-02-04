All known Ontario cases in 2021 were found in Niagara

A local woman’s recent discovery of a dead fox underscores the need to be attentive when it comes to animals, both in the wild, and in residential neighbourhoods.

Neva Greig was taking advantage of the snowy winter weather to enjoy some cross-country skiing in fields near her home on Tice Road. She noticed a dead animal nearby, and on closer inspection discovered that it was a fox, but with its mouth covered in frozen, frothy saliva. She immediately thought the animal died of rabies, and made a note to call authorities the next day. However, the animal carcass disappeared shortly thereafter, possibly hauled away to be devoured by coyotes which are prevalent in the Pelham area.

“We have a forested piece of property, and I see raccoon footprints all the time,” she said. “Raccoons and skunks are more likely to get the disease, and it was just unusual to see a fox which at least appeared to be rabid. But with no carcass to test, we’ll never know.”

Rabies is caused by a virus that infects mammals, including humans. Cold-blooded creatures like birds, reptiles, fish, and amphibians don’t get rabies. The virus is contained in the saliva of an infected animal, and can be spread through a bite that breaks the skin, having infected saliva come into contact with an open cut or wound, or getting infected saliva in the mouth, nose, or eyes. Once signs of rabies appear, the disease is almost always fatal, even in humans, who require a series of vaccinations with rabies antibodies soon after exposure.

The incubation period, which is the time between exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms, generally ranges from three to eight weeks, but can be as short as nine days. Fever, headache, and listlessness are the initial symptoms, followed by hallucinations and seizures.

Domestic pets infected with rabies through exposure to wildlife demonstrate changes in behaviour such as increased aggression, depression, incoordination, excessive salivation, hypersensitivity, and partial paralysis. Immediate treatment by a veterinarian is required.

Wild animals infected with rabies often lose their fear of humans, and are active during the daylight hours (normally, they are nocturnal creatures.) In Ontario, raccoons, foxes, skunks, and bats are the vector species of the rabies virus. Small rodents like squirrels and mice rarely contract the disease, and transmission to a human from one of these species has not been reported in Canada.

Pet owners in Ontario are legally required to have dogs and cats over three months old vaccinated for rabies. Vaccination protects not only pets, but also the families who own them.

Anne McCarthy, a science transfer specialist with the rabies program run by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, or MNR (whose official name is the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry) told the Voice that there was a serious rabies outbreak in Ontario beginning in December 2015. It started in Hamilton, traced to a raccoon from upstate New York that came across the border, likely in some sort of commercial vehicle.

McCarthy said that 2016 was the peak of the outbreak.

“We had over 250 cases. But since then, the cases have declined steadily. By 2021, infections were down by 95 percent. Ontario had a total of 14 cases last year, all from Niagara and all involving skunks, mainly in Welland and St. Catharines. Pelham is in the rabies control zone. Whenever we have a positive infection, we create a 50 kilometre treatment and surveillance area, a control zone, around that spot, and administer oral vaccines.”

Bait packs containing the vaccine are distribute by aerial drops using fixed-wing aircraft in rural areas, by helicopter in semi-urban areas, and on foot in urban areas using base stations.

McCarthy cautioned against approaching a wild animal acting strangely.

“People encountering a skunk in broad daylight behaving oddly should keep their distance, and call the local Humane Society or the Ministry of Natural Resources,” she said. “If the animal appears aggressive and someone is at imminent risk, call the police at 911. Should the animal die, or is picked up to be euthanized, we would want to test it for rabies. We need the brain, or at least the brainstem, intact to perform the test.”

The MNR’s toll-free number is 1-888-574-6656.

Significant efforts have been made to reduce the rabies risk in Ontario over the years, said McCarthy, who feels that the disease could soon be completely eradicated.

“We can’t guarantee timelines, but eradication is certainly the goal we’re working towards, and we’re seeing good progress,” she said.

The MNR is currently involved in a pilot program in St. Catharines. Homeowners who have a skunk living on their property are being asked to contact the MNR at [email protected] A crew will be dispatched to vaccinate the animal, although it won’t be relocated.

Kevin Strooband, Executive Director of the Lincoln County Humane Society, told the Voice that so far this year, there haven’t been any rabies cases in Niagara.

“Clearly, it’s something that we have to be vigilant about,” he said. “We’re in a bit of a deep freeze right now, that’s why we don’t generally see too many in January, because people don’t go outside as much, and they don’t see many animals, who might be under the snow or hiding close to where they live.”

Strooband said that Ontario has not had a positive case of fox rabies since one was detected in Waterloo in 2017. Before that, one rabid fax was identified in Hamilton in 2016. He credits the MNR’s surveillance and treatment program.

“The MNR has done a really good job of vaccination. I know that they have placed baited traps all along the border, from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Fort Erie. When they catch raccoons, skunks, or foxes, they vaccinate, ear tag, and release them. They have had a lot of success with that.”

The bait cubes are a bit smaller than a golf ball, said Strooband, and have a weatherproof wax coating.

“For foxes, they would put tetracycline in them. If they collected a fox, they would check the teeth, and if tetracycline was present, they would know that it had been vaccinated for rabies.”

The last time a person in Ontario died from rabies was a few years ago, according to Strooband.

“A guy got off a plane in Toronto, and was in severe medical distress, and later died. Doctors determined he had rabies, but he had contracted it in another country.”

Not all animals acting strangely are rabid, said Strooband.

“Dog distemper can be picked up by raccoons, which will cause them to basically look like they’re drunk,” he said. “During the day, they might be huddled in a ball in your backyard. They won’t move because they’re sick and disoriented. Distemper can be quite a painful disease for dog or raccoon. But regardless, that animal needs intervention.”