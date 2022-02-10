Fabulous Fenwick Lions President Jeff Pickup was disappointed that the club’s annual Groundhog Day celebration was cancelled for a second straight year, due to Covid concerns. But with no crowd present, Fenwick Flossie still made an appearance, and seeing no shadow, decreed that an early spring was on its way.

“In past years, we had upwards of 300 elementary school children bused in for the event,” said Pickup. “They would start calling Flossie’s name in unison, and she would peek out from behind a burrow we made from branches, and would do a little dance while looking for her shadow. Afterwards, the kids were treated to hot chocolate and snacks, and a colouring contest.”



Money earmarked for the kids’ treats was donated this year to the local branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The Groundhog Day tradition has its roots in medieval times. As legend has it, should the rodent not see its shadow due to overcast skies, an early spring beckons. If bright sunshine produces a shadow, somewhat counter-intuitively, winter must be endured for six more weeks.

From a scientific perspective, winter will officially come to an end on the equinox of March 20, regardless of what our local woodchuck weather prognosticator has predicted.

Flossie is a non-gender mascot, given life by an octogenarian Lion’s club member who has suited up for the role each year for nearly three decades. The club prefers to not release the person’s identity to protect the mystery of who is channelling the woodchuck spirit.

Fenwick Flossie’s claim that spring is just around the corner was shared by one of Canada’s iconic marmots, but another had an opposing view.

Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam is predicting more cold winter weather ahead, while Wiarton Willie agrees with Flossie and has pointed to an early spring. Meanwhile, south of the border, Pennsylvania-based Punxsutawney Phil agrees with Sam, signifying winter will have to be endured for another month and a half.