Almost half a million dollars in funding for upgrades at Centennial Park in Fenwick was announced last week by Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff. The project includes six new pickleball courts, plus the refurbishment of the current ball hockey/basketball surface.

The grant — $489,800 in total — is being provided through the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund – Capital Stream, and will be administered over the next 12 months by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. Last year, the OTF funded some $100 million in almost 1400 community projects and partnerships.

“This investment in Centennial Park is good news for residents of Fenwick and the Town of Pelham,” said Oosterhoff. “As the provincial voice for Niagara West, one of my top priorities is infrastructure that benefits local communities and families.”



Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin said that, “It is encouraging to see these timely investments for improved access to updated and accessible spaces, especially in rural communities. The improvements of the multi-use court will be a welcome addition to Centennial Park, the hub of outdoor recreation in rural Pelham.”

Diana Huson, Pelham Regional Councillor, echoed Junkin’s remarks, noting that, “The pandemic has shown how truly valuable our outdoor recreation spaces are for the overall health and well-being of our communities.”

“Centennial Park will be a busier place with these important developments,” said Pelham Councillor Wayne Olson. “Our residents of all ages will appreciate the additional outdoor pickleball facilities, and not to be forgotten are the improvements to the basketball and ball hockey court, which have a focus on our youth. In the future, we hopefully can look to add a hitting cage for our very active baseball leagues.”

Olson said he had heard a couple complaints from residents about the horseshoe and bocce courts being displaced by the new splash pad at Centennial Park. However, he said Pelham’s Director of Recreation, Culture, and Wellness, Vickie vanRavenswaay was aware of the problem, and was optimistic that arrangements could be made to accommodate horseshoe and bocce games in the park.

A recent CBC News report asserted that the Sports and Fitness Industry Association counts some three million pickleball players in the United States, and 75,000 in Canada, many of them seniors.

Pickleball is a paddle sport played on a badminton-sized court, which incorporates elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Considered by some to be the fastest growing sport in the world, it has grassroots popularity among seniors, who view the game as competitive, but with less wear and tear on the joints than encountered in many other sports.

Pelham senior James Fraser was present at the announcement, and represents a growing group of local retirees that are paddle-sport advocates.

“We currently play on the tennis courts at Centennial Park, which have markings for pickleball,” said Fraser. “Hopefully, some of the new courts can be dedicated exclusively to use by seniors, but it is important to note that a lot of younger people are embracing the game as well. Seniors need a covered area near the courts to protect them from the sun, which will also be a spot to meet and greet before and after matches.”

Fraser said that close to 80 members of the local pickleball club participated this past summer, and that the game is growing within the region.

“Welland has put in 12 pickleball courts, Niagara-on-the-Lake has six, and Hamilton has 24 courts,” he said.

The appeal of the game to Fraser is that, “It’s good exercise, with a great social component. The game involves skill and strategy, in a more contained area that tennis, so you get more hits.”

In a press release, vanRavenswaay noted that Centennial Park also includes dedicated ball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis courts, a playground, access to the Gerry Berkhout Trail, and a new splash pad set to open in the spring of 2022.

A full list of outdoor recreation facilities in Pelham can be accessed at www.pelham.ca/parks