New hangars coming, search for GM underway

The January 13 online meeting of the Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport (NCDRA) Commission provided glimpses into issues which could both impede and facilitate the future direction of the airport.

A status update report on “T-hangar” request for proposals (RFP) was listed on the meeting agenda, but was deferred with little explanation by commission chair John Maclellan. The Welland Tribune reported last September that the City of Welland would finance, via loan, the $600,000 cost for construction of ten hangars at the airport, which would be rented out by the airport commission. The 15-year term of the loan is expected to generate $185,000 in interest income for the City.

Airport commission member and Welland Ward 2 Councillor Leo Van Vliet told the Voice that “at least 17 pilots” have made inquiries about renting hanger space at NCDRA. If the airport shuts down, he asserted, the facility reverts back to the federal government for one dollar.

Van Vliet said that current hanger fees at NCDRA are about $650 per month, plus hydro costs.

Located in the south end of Pelham, and currently operating at a loss, almost half of the airport’s annual $340,000 budget is funded by the municipalities of Welland, Pelham, Thorold, and Wainfleet. The commission is looking at ways to make the airport sustainable. Pelham’s municipal contribution to NCDRA in 2020 was just under $28,000, while Welland contributed $86,000, Port Colborne $29,000, and Wainfleet $11,000.

Given competition from proximal airports in Hamilton, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Buffalo, and Niagara Falls NY, some Niagara politicians think a small field like Niagara Central can’t achieve profitability.

The 416-acre (168-hectare) NCDRA opened in 1942 and operated under the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan to train World War II pilots. It has three runways, one of which is grass. It’s home to Niagara Skydive, the St. Catharines Flying Club, 87 Eagle Squadron Air Cadets, the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) Flight 149, Accipiter Radar, and private hangars.

Last year, the commission created an advisory panel of aviation-minded individuals, many being pilots with personal aircraft stored at the airport, to ostensibly give them a voice in the goings-on at the facility, and tap into their significant expertise. However, the advisory panel’s chair, Adrian Verburg, delivered a letter of rebuke at the January meeting, indicating that the panel members feel neglected and disconnected, having not been consulted in various recent decisions at the airport. The panel is also questioning why a ten-year strategic plan has not been prepared.

An excerpt from the letter reads, “In March of 2021, the advisory panel presented the commission with a list of recommendations…some which have been completed…but there has been little or no feedback. We read in the newspaper that the airport is building ten hangars, but we were not asked to give input. There has been no reporting of the deliberations by the commission in its minutes and agendas. While we are extremely pleased with the hangar build announcement, many are concerned with the planning and direction, and the lack of transparency.”

“I completely understand their position,” said Van Vliet, “but the commission is bound by the Municipal Act as to what we can divulge. As far as the master plan is concerned, we are working on it, and one of the main things right now is to find a new airport manager to oversee on-site, day-to-day operations. And we want that person to be a big part of creating a ten year plan.”

The search for a new, part-time airport general manager is underway, as the commission has appointed a three-commissioner subcommittee to look at all aspects of the hiring process, with the expectation of a final selection by March 31.

The commission passed a recommendation that a subcommittee also be appointed to investigate the procurement of a firm to host and create a new website showcasing the airport. Discussion ensued regarding the spotty cellphone and wi-fi coverage at the airport.

A further recommendation that was passed by the commission involved the investigation of a new governance and management model known as a “municipal services corporation,” or MSC.

Shares in the MSC would be owned by the four municipalities, with a number of potential benefits. Perhaps the most attractive feature for the airport commission is that adopting an MSC would allow the commission to attract a skills-based board of directors, rather than being limited to its current form, composed exclusively of elected politicians whose terms run for four years. The theory is that members with proven track records in aviation management, accounting, and entrepreneurship could create a better mix of talent to address operational and strategic issues at the airport.

But to exclude people with pertinent experience like pilots and business people, that’s wrong, and I certainly hope we can change that

“My personal opinion is that it’s really the way to go,” said Van Vliet. “The Airport Act is clear that we must have elected officials on the commission. I can understand having one councillor from each municipality which funds the airport on the commission, because each municipal council has an investment in the airport. But to exclude people with pertinent experience like pilots and business people, that’s wrong, and I certainly hope we can change that. The commission is trying to achieve some continuity.”

It was announced at the January meeting that the airport’s on-site aviation mechanic was leaving the facility, and would in future provide only mobile service.

“It’s not going to be that big a problem,” said Van Vliet, “but it would have been nice if we could have been able to keep him on-site.”

Significant efforts were made to “cut them a deal,” according to commission chair John Maclellan.

Commission member Gary Bruno reported that a buried storage tank had been found on the property, with its contents or purpose yet to be determined. Speculation that it could be a second septic system, or a fuel tank left over from the World War II days, suggested scenarios which could be problematic from an environmental perspective. Van Vliet believes it to simply be an abandoned water tank.

The septic system at the airport has been a controversial issue for some years, with an estimated $200,000 repair bill in the offing.

“We’ve had some very knowledgeable people out there looking at the septic system we’ve got, and they basically told us that we’re crazy if we change it,” said Van Vliet. “I think the main bone of contention is the fact that the septic bed is on the south side of the road, and the airport buildings are on the north side. Some inspectors aren’t happy with the idea of the sewer line running under that road. But the contractors that we have had look at it — who build and repair septic beds on a regular basis — said that the current system is built to handle probably 1000 people, and we’ve got only about a dozen on-site at any given time. This battle over the septic bed started long before I got there, and it probably still be going on when I leave.”

Adrian Verburg reported that the 2022 Air Tour, an interprovincial collective of aviation enthusiasts, is slated to visit NCDRA on June 2, and will include 50 aircraft and 100 guests. Verburg views this as an opportunity to showcase the airport to the larger aviation community. The aviators will be accommodated at the Best Western in Welland, and have arranged a luncheon and a winery tour.

Signage at the airport was discussed, and it was agreed that buildings and hangars should receive large, high visibility, reflective numbers to aid first-responders, should an emergency occur. A lockbox containing keys, a fire safety plan, and dedicated cellphone for access by the police, fire department, and emergency medical services was suggested, along with an invitation to Pelham Fire chief Bob Lymburner to visit the airport and offer recommendations.