Omicron variant BA.1 accounts for 99 percent of Niagara infections

Omicron is king, and not in a benevolent dictator way.

The BBC reports that according to the World Health Organization (WHO) nearly 99 percent of viral coronavirus DNA submitted to the Global Science Initiative (GISAID) database as of the end of January were identified as the Omicron sub-variant. Niagara’s Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, Mustafa Hirji, told the Voice that this also holds true in Niagara, where Omicron BA.1 has supplanted Delta as the overwhelmingly dominant strain.

A recent article on the National Geographic website described a variant of the original BA.1 Omicron virus, BA.2, gaining traction in 57 countries. The WHO does not yet consider BA.2 to be a distinct “variant of concern,” but is continuing to monitor its spread. BA.2 is now the dominant variant in Denmark, and has significantly appeared in parts of India and the Philippines, as well as in England and the United States.



BA.2 has been dubbed a “stealth” variant by some researchers, since it is missing key mutations in its spike protein that are necessary for identification using rapid antigen and PCR tests to distinguish it from previous strains of the coronavirus. Medical authorities are uncertain at this stage whether BA.2 is more transmissable or severe than BA.1, or is better able to evade the effects of vaccines.

Hirji said that data on BA.2 is incomplete, and that it would be premature to say that it is more dangerous than BA.1, or that it spreads more easily.

“In Canada, we identified the BA.2 variant six weeks ago, and were actually one of the first countries in the world to do so,” said Hirji. “If BA.2 was truly more easily transmittable, you’d expect it to find it everywhere, so that’s a little bit of a confusing element.”

Vaccines currently in use were not specifically designed to combat the Omicron viral profile, said Hirji.

“They were meant to protect against a variant that was going around back in 2020,” he said. “Since then, we’ve had the Alpha variant take over, then Delta, and now Omicron. We have observed that the vaccine has not been as effective on the subsequent variants, but nonetheless, they still provide an overflow effect. We need that booster dose to have really good protection. Initially, after two doses, you do get good protection, but it doesn’t last, so you need that booster dose after a few months.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on vaccines which specifically target the Omicron variant.

Hirji said that Pfizer is in the process of developing a new Covid-19 vaccine formulated for children between the ages of six months and four years. An update on the vaccine’s testing results is expected mid February. In the meantime, Hirji would like to see more Niagara children ages five to 11 receive vaccinations, since fewer than 50 percent of children in that age group have currently had even a first dose.

As far as pandemic restrictions in Niagara are concerned, Hirji said that local protocols are essentially in keeping with those being directed across the province.

“We’re pretty much the norm,” he said. “There’s not really any major differences. Most of the rules are set by the province at this point.”

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which identifies the presence of a virus, has declined in Ontario, and Hirji sees an opportunity to now increase the testing in a targeted fashion. The PCR is much more accurate than the than the rapid antigen test.

He said increased testing in schools should be a priority, to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep schools open. Efforts to increase access to testing may face challenges, however, due to hospital and assessment centre staff shortages. Hirji said PCR tests that can be done at home and subsequently sent to a laboratory might offer the best alternative. He characterized the current level of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Niagara as “relatively high, but not overwhelming.”

Hirji was pleased to see that a significant majority of Niagara seniors have had three jabs.

“That’s really excellent,” he said. “Seniors are our highest-risk group, but everyone is at potential risk of having severe outcomes. Remember that even if you are considered to be in a low-risk group, should you contract Covid19, you can pass it on to someone who’s higher risk…and we don’t want that.”

Looking ahead, as Ontario softens its social restrictions and allows businesses and venues to re-open, Hirji said that Ontario’s Covid-19 Science Advisory Table released modeling data recently which “highlighted a very real possibility that this could allow infection to start to spread. We could basically rebound back into a wave again, with our hospitals once again being stretched. That’s my big concern, but if people get their booster doses, that could really curtail that spread of infection.”

As of the weekend, Covid-19 statistics for Niagara indicated 245 active cases, with 94 in Pelham.

The death total for the region is 495. Three percent of cases have required hospitalization, while just under a half-percent have required ICU treatment. Nonetheless, with beds full, Niagara was forced in recent weeks to ship some patients out to other health systems.

Almost 993,000 doses of vaccine have been administered (250,000 by the Niagara hospital system, 263,000 by regional pharmacies, and 341,000 by Niagara Public Health clinics).

Almost 80 percent of Niagarans have had two doses, while over 84 percent of those over age 70 have also received a booster shot.

As of Monday February 7, the Ontario government eased visitor restrictions at long-term care homes. Residents may now have four designated caregivers, two at a time, and those residents who have had a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot will be allowed to resume social day trips.