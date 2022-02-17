Every four years the calendar tells us that it’s time for an election. This year it appears that Ontarians will go to the polls at both the provincial and municipal levels. At the moment, no one knows when the Provincial election will occur, but the municipal election date is set: October 24, 2022 is our local election day.

As one might imagine, it takes a lot of time, effort, thought, and money to run a safe, secure, and successful election process. Fortunately, Pelham has well-trained staff who in 2021 won Ontario’s most prestigious municipal award, the EA Danby, for running a safe by-election during the pandemic back in September of 2020, and council has made adequate resources available to staff through the budget process so that a safe election can be successfully delivered again this year.

While it is still only February, the Clerk’s Department is now in the process of finalizing advance voting dates and locations, updating the Town’s election website, hiring an Elections Coordinator, and launching an all new awareness campaign.

As part of this new awareness campaign, residents may have noticed that mail they receive from the Town has a new look, complete with a 2022 election logo and important contact information. Staff are excited to debut a unique election QR code that will direct information seekers to the Town’s election website, where they will find a multitude of helpful facts and information.

Do you want to make a positive impact in your community? Have you ever thought about running for Town Council? If so, starting May 2, 2022, candidates interested in running in the 2022 Municipal or School Board Elections will be able to file their nomination papers with the Town Clerk. Nomination papers can be filed from May 2 to August 19, between 9 AM and 2 PM.

To be a candidate, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older, and qualify as either a resident or non-resident elector with Pelham.

The nomination paper must be accompanied by the following:

A filing fee of $200 for the Head of Council (Mayor) and $100 for all other offices (Regional Councillor, Councillor or School Board Trustee); and:

Each Nomination Paper must be endorsed by 25 eligible voters supporting the nomination (excluding School Board Trustee candidates).

Perhaps you’d like to “Make your Mark” on the election by joining the Town’s election team. Pelham will be hiring poll supervisors, deputy returning officers, affidavit clerks, vote tabulator operators, information clerks, and poll cleaners. Each of these positions plays a role in the success of the election, and is a good way for residents to be involved and see democracy in action from a front-row seat. Advertising for these positions will start in less than two months. Stay tuned to the Town’s website for further information about each position, application instructions, and how you can help make this election a success.

Voting is of course is a direct way to contribute to the fabric of the community — it is the chance to help choose the leadership that will steer us through challenging times ahead. In order to vote, one must of course be on the voter’s list. Revisions and additions can be made to the voters’ list up to the close of voting on October 24, 2022. If you are a resident, owner or tenant of property in the Town of Pelham, a Canadian Citizen and 18 years of age or older, you can vote in the Town of Pelham’s Municipal and School Board Election. It is the responsibility of every elector to make sure their information is up-to-date and accurate for electoral purposes. Please visit VoterLookUp.ca and follow the instructions on screen to confirm or update your electoral information, add an elector name to an address and/or update your school board information.

The Clerk’s Department encourages you to cast your vote. Don’t forget to mark the date—October 24! ◆