Drive-thru curbside service provided

Gerry Glaves, a vice president with the Fonthill Lions, characterized his group as “small, but active.”

All 17 members will be on deck for a command performance on Sunday February 20, as the Lions offer their first meal fundraiser of 2022, a chili supper with drive-thru, curbside service.

All of the proceeds will support the Lions’ community projects such as Pelham Cares, said Glaves. Sponsors for the event include Pleasantview Funeral Home and Sobeys, which is providing food donation support.

“We didn’t run food fundraisers during the pandemic, so as not to deprive local restaurants of the income,” said Glaves. “But we’re happy to be back in business, now that most restrictions have been lifted.”

The feast runs from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Fonthill Lions Club at 103 Hurricane Road, and features homemade chili (choice of meat or veggie), with a cheddar cheese bun, and a triple-chocolate chunk cookie. Diners should call (289) 684-1240 to pre-order and prepay by e-transfer or credit card, or order online at www.FonthillLions.ca. Upon checkout, diners should indicate a pick-up time, so that the Lions can adequately space people out.

The cost is $10 per dinner, or $35 for a family of four.

Red and white wines, and craft beers will also be available for curbside pickup.

The Lions plan to offer a chicken supper in March, and a three-foot chocolate bunny raffle in April. They are also accepting donations of eyeglasses, hearing aids, wine and beer bottles and cans, empty pill bottles, and milk bags. To contribute, diners should bring items to be donated along when they pick up their food order.