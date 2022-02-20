Third-highest total across province

The Voice is a finalist for a record-setting nine awards in the annual Better Newspaper Competition, run by the Ontario Community Newspaper Association. The yearly competition seeks to recognize and honour excellence in local journalism.

This is a new high for the paper, reflecting the continued building of strength upon strength that has characterized what might be called the Voice’s modern era, starting in 2016-2017. It is also the third-highest awards total this year for any single newspaper across the entire province of Ontario.

In 2018 the paper was up for one award—taking Best Investigative News Story for reporting on the Town of Pelham’s land-for-credits scheme in East Fonthill. In 2019 the paper won four awards. In 2020, six awards. In 2021, another six.

This year’s nine finalist categories include feature writing, heritage reporting, best news story, best rural story, best police story, on-the-spot news photo, news photo, best front page, and best in overall excellence. In Olympics terms, the newspaper won’t know until the awards ceremony in April whether it will take home gold, silver, or bronze for the majority of categories, and honourable mention for others.

Voice publisher Dave Burket noted that this success was built on the work of many contributors.

“Getting this paper out each week is truly a team effort and would be impossible otherwise,” said Burket. “Contributing News Editor Don Rickers has the most nominations this year, followed by other of our exceptionally talented contributing writers and photographers. I thank them on behalf of our shareholders. I also thank our advertisers and voluntary subscribers for their invaluable support.”

The Voice was founded in 1997 when 50 community members pooled funds to fill the gap left with the demise of the Pelham Herald, collateral damage from corporate media company consolidations. The Voice continues to be 100 percent locally owned by these shareholders or their heirs, and is the only independent, non-corporate newspaper serving central Niagara.