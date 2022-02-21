Two men linked to the 2020 death of Pelham resident Earl Clapp will be back in court later this month, preceding their trial date.

Defense attorney Andrew Burton appeared in a St. Catharines court via Zoom on February 8, representing his client Matthew MacInnes before Justice Lynn Robinson. Also present was Toronto attorney Cara Barbisan, representing her client, Jason Lusted.

Lusted’s case was adjourned until February 18, while MacInnes is scheduled for a confirmation hearing on February 24.

Pelham resident Earl Clapp, 74, died October 2, 2020 after being dragged by a vehicle nearly two kilometres from his Centre Street property to Highway 20, east of Balfour Street. Authorities allege Lusted and MacInnes had been attempting to steal a trailer from Clapp’s property, and caused Clapp’s death.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on March 21, with the process to continue throughout April. Details of the court proceedings are subject to a publication ban.