Sent sex workers to neighbour’s house

Anosan Kugathas, 30, who was arrested and charged on May 10, 2021 with two counts of mischief over $5,000, has entered into a peace bond for 12 months with the Ontario Court of Justice. According to reporting by the St. Catharines Standard, in a Zoom teleconference last Friday, the Crown dropped charges against him, and Kugathas will subsequently have no criminal record if he adheres to the terms of a 12-month peace bond, which additionally requires him to avoid contact with the complainants.

Between Dec. 5, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021, the Niagara Regional Police asserted that Kugathas, a realtor who lived at the time in the Lookout subdivision, sent unsolicited female sex trade workers during late evening and early morning hours to the home of Steve Phelan, a neighbour, on at least 15 occasions. Phelan had no comment on the case’s resolution.

No explanation was given as to why Kugathas dispatched the women. Phelan had previously referred online to “targeted harassment of my family” by Kugathas, who has since moved.