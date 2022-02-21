Keith Ebert creates winter magic by snow sculpture

“It’s good exercise, out in the fresh air. I love it.”

So says Keith Ebert of Fonthill, who will be 79 this year, and has lived on Berkwood Terrace with his wife for 45 years. Ebert has been making snow sculptures on his front lawn during the winter months for several years, much to the delight of passers-by.

“I started early this year, and then we had that big thaw,” he said. “I lost a lot, then we had that big storm on January 17, and I rebuilt most of the snow figures.”

Ebert retired from elementary school teaching 25 years ago, although he did drive for Niagara Airbus for six years, once his classroom days were in the rear-view mirror. He figures that during the winter months he puts in an average of six hours a day, shaping his snowy creations. He made a group of Disney characters last winter. His current collection includes a bear, a few dogs, a moose, and a couple of dinosaurs, along with a boom truck.

“A couple passing by this morning on their daily walk told me they know a fella in Quebec that makes some really creative ice sculptures,” said Ebert. “I told them that in Quebec, they get sustained cold, and their work stays around for a while. Here in Niagara, we get snow and freezing weather, then major thaws, when the sculptures lose their features and detail. It’s hard to keep them looking nice for long.”

In addition to his snow sculptures, Ebert likes to perform good deeds for his neighbours, by clearing their winter snow.

“I’ve got an old snowblower, and after an evening snowfall, I come out the next morning to do all the neighbours’ driveways, and the sidewalk,” said Ebert. “I also cut a path all the way to the post office box. When the city contractor comes by with his little plow to clear the sidewalks, he sees that they’ve already been done, so he doesn’t go over them, which is good, because his blade is wider than the sidewalk, and often cuts up the lawns. My snowblower just clears the pavement.”

The snowblower has been Ebert’s winter companion for 25 years.

“I snow shovelled in the winter, and cut the lawn in the summer, for memorable Pelham educator E.L. Crossley since I was ten-years-old,” he said. “He had a big influence on me, and is one of the reasons I went into teaching. Mr. Crossley had a long driveway, and I was manually clearing it with a shovel. He decided I needed a snowblower, and we bought one, and he insisted that I keep it. I continued to regularly clear his driveway with the snowblower until he passed away.”