A quick look at some of the conspiracy theories fueling US and Canadian extremism

Data obtained from the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo, by the transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, has revealed the names, email addresses, postal codes, and contribution amounts of those North Americans who donated to support the so-called “Freedom Convoy” occupation of Ottawa. Nearly 40 percent of roughly $540,000 USD raised to Feb. 10 came from Americans. Of the 60 percent raised in Canada, the Voice has determined that just over $10,000 dollars was contributed by 103 Niagara residents living in the L0S postal code, which includes Pelham, St. Davids, Virgil, Wainfleet, Ridgeway, and Crystal Beach. This works out to an average contribution of $100. Optional comments left by some contributors referred to something called the “Reset.”

The Great Reset

One of the conspiratorial undertones of the anti-mandate protests that have flared across Canada during the Covid-19 pandemic is rooted in what the World Economic Forum (WEF) christened the “Great Reset” early in the public health response to the coronavirus.

This dramatic term describes a proposal that aims to build better resiliency for the global economy, not only in the wake of the pandemic and its devastating economic impacts, but in the face of the increasing dangers of climate change and ongoing international conflicts that affect oil production and supply chains. As such, proposed policies include controversial—in petroleum-rich countries like Canada, anyway—carbon pricing.

In a since-deleted November petition on his official website, then-federal Conservative finance critic and now-presumptive federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre urged constituents to “STOP THE GREAT RESET” (published in all caps), saying, “Canadians must fight back against global elites preying on the fears and desperation of people to impose their power grab.”

The WEF and other globalist bodies such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have long been the targets of activists on both sides of the political spectrum. On the right, accusations that these groups are building towards a global socialist order have existed for decades.

An early example of this was the late U.S. Congressman Larry McDonald, who while actually a Democrat representing a district in Georgia, at one point headed the ultra-conservative John Birch Society. McDonald railed against a so-called “new world order” that implied global elites such as those associated with the IMF were in cahoots with Soviet communists to implement a single world government.

Ironically, McDonald was killed along with 268 others in the Sept. 1, 1983, Soviet military shoot-down of Korean Air Lines Flight 007, a passenger aircraft en route from New York to South Korea. The Soviet Union collapsed in large part due to economic stagnation eight years later.

Following the demise of the USSR, some right-wing conspiracy theorists and extremists in North America switched their focus to the UN, also regarding the threat of a “new world order.” In the early 1990s, various militia groups popped up in the United States against a backdrop of these fears and perceived domestic government overreach. Following deadly law enforcement sieges involving armed citizens in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and Waco, Texas, this culminated with the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. Radicalized against the U.S. government and having spent time with militia members in Michigan, Timothy McVeigh parked a rental truck containing a homemade 4,800-pound ammonium nitrate fertilizer bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in in the Oklahoma capital, lit a two-minute fuse and walked away.

One hundred and sixty-eight people, including 19 children in the facility’s day care centre, were killed.

When McVeigh was arrested, found with him were torn-out pages from “The Turner Diaries,” an obscure 1978 novel by neo-Nazi William Luther Pierce (under the pen name Andrew Macdonald) about the violent overthrow of the U.S. government by white supremacists, and a subsequent ethnic cleansing.

It’s vital to remember the above events happened before the internet and social media revolutionized the volume and speed in which the public consumes information, misinformation, and disinformation, often without possessing the critical ability to distinguish between them—between what’s factual, what’s propaganda, and what’s deliberately calculated to inflame tribal emotions. Take as a very recent example the false claims on social media over the weekend that a protester was “trampled to death” by mounted police in Ottawa. Police cited deliberately falsified online images as one source of the disinformation, an apparent attempt to anger convoy supporters and increase their hostility toward police and authority.

Similarly, an apparently large number Ottawa occupiers were falsely persuaded by online commentary that they were immune from arrest and that police would ultimately retreat. By Sunday afternoon, there had been a reported 191 arrests with 57 vehicles towed, and the capital’s streets were once again quiet for the first time in 23 days.

The “Great Replacement”

One of the prime organizers of Canada’s so-called “Freedom Convoy,” Patrick King, is well-documented on YouTube, Facebook, and other channels parroting another far-right concept, the “Great Replacement” theory, which implies that global elites are colluding against the white populations of North America and Europe with the intent of gradually replacing them with non-white citizens.

“That’s what the goal is, to depopulate the Anglo-Saxon race, because they are the ones with the strongest bloodlines,” King is seen saying into the camera on a widely-available video.

In remarks to Voice Contributing News Editor Don Rickers, an older reader angry with a recent opinion article written by an Ottawa resident reporting firsthand about his experience early in that city’s occupation, asserted that, “I find in Canada, if you are a white person…and you just live a normal life, then you’re the minority right now, we are now a minority.”

In fact, according to the 2016 federal census, some 78 percent of Canadians self-identify as white. The whitest place in the nation, at 99.1 percent, is Saguenay, Quebec. Even the most diverse place in Canada, Toronto, is 57 percent white. In 2016, 95 percent of Pelham residents self-identified as white.

Regardless of how earnest or controversial a protest movement is—on either side of the political spectrum —all are at risk of coming under the influence of bad actors, especially if the movement is decentralized. Consider for a moment the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Whatever one’s feelings are about the presence of statues honouring the losing Confederacy side of the U.S. Civil War, this was the impetus for the rally—the municipal decision to remove such statues. Quickly it devolved into individuals carrying tiki-torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us,” and later culminated in the death of a woman when a man drove a car into a crowd of people.

Three-and-a-half years later, hundreds of Americans, evidently operating in an alternate reality centred on the baseless claim that the U.S. presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump, stormed Capitol Hill in an incident that led to the deaths of five individuals, including four protesters and one police officer.

Since then, a vast majority of ideological conservatives in the U.S.—a group once reliable for supporting “law and order” policies —have adopted the stance that the Capitol riot did not constitute a threat to democracy.

Closer to home, Niagara West MP Dean Allison spent much of last week posting in support of the Ottawa convoy on social media.

“What we are seeing today,” Allison Tweeted on Friday, as police finally moved to end an illegal occupation after three weeks, “is [sic] authoritarian, military-style measures carried out against peaceful protesters on the orders of Justin Trudeau. What’s worse, it’s all being cheered on by the Ottawa and Toronto journalist class. Absolutely sickening.”

Allison did not acknowledge a Voice request for comment.