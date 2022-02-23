Home Show returns to MCC April 9 and 10

Kevin Twomey, public relations and media chair for the Fonthill Kinsmen, is thankful that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and that the Kinsmen’s 25th Home Show will be an in-person, public event at the Meridian Community Centre (MCC) on April 9 and 10.

“People really want to return to normal after two years of Covid-19,” he told the Voice. “There’s a very clear need to get out and get life going again. Of course, we’ll work with whatever safety parameters the government dictates.”

There is no admission cost for the show, but goodwill donations are gladly accepted. Proceeds will support two local charities, Pelham Cares and Wellspring Niagara. The major sponsors of this year’s event are the Darcy Richardson Real Estate Group and Salumatics Incorporated.

Annual Kinsmen events, such as the Citizen of the Year Award, and the Seniors Christmas Party, have been on hold since 2020, and Twomey said that the organization is working hard to make the show a success.

“Our first show at the MCC was just phenomenal, with about 2500 attending,” said Twomey. “We are still looking for vendors. We have about 80 spots, and 50 percent have been sold thus far.”

A single eight-by-ten foot vendor booth is $310. A double is $520.

Twomey said that feedback from the business community on past home shows has been very positive.

“We run it as a service to municipal residents,” he said. “People are being encouraged to spend locally, and there are a lot of people moving into this area. It’s a great opportunity for vendors, hoping to expand their business, and our rates are much cheaper than other home shows.”

Statistics Canada released population figures from the 2021 census, which indicated that Niagara grew by 6.7 percent since 2016, surpassing both the national and provincial average growth rate. The Region now has a population of 477,941. Thorold’s population swelled by a remarkable 26.7 percent, while Pelham grew by 6.3 percent to 18,192.

Doug Freeland, a long-time Kinsmen, proposed the concept of the home show back in 1996, and has been the ex-officio chairman of the event ever since.

“The home show does a lot of good things in Pelham,” he said. “It brings the community together, and gives businesses an opportunity to show their wares and services. Some of our returning vendors aren’t so much looking to sell something, as they are to thank their previous customers, and let them know they’re still in the market.”

The home show runs Saturday, April 9 from 10 AM until 5 PM, and Sunday, April 10 from 11 AM until 4 PM.

The Kinsmen Club of Fonthill and District was founded in 1951, and sponsors a number of charitable causes in the area, including student scholarships, Pelham youth sports, women’s shelters, and local hospitals. The club’s inaugural donation, back in 1952, was a sewing machine to A. K. Wigg School, along with sponsorship of the Victoria Day Parade. The organization made a significant donation to the campaign for the Meridian Community Centre, and supports Pelham Cares on an ongoing basis. Kinsmen members donate their time to such annual events as the Fonthill Canada Day festivities and the Pelham Food Drive.

Businesses interested in vendor space should contact Doug Freeland at 905-321-7676, or via email at mobilesigns@yahoo.ca.

For more information on the Fonthill Kinsmen and their activities, go to www.fonthillkinsmen.ca