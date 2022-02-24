Mark Evans, lawyer for accused Richard Lowes, briefly appeared in Welland virtual court last Friday before Justice of the Peace Tom Froese. For the twelfth time matters were deferred to a later date.

Lowes, 65, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under 16 in March of 2021. He owns and operates the Country Corner Market, in Fonthill, and has supported numerous charitable causes in Pelham and Niagara with food donations in the past. Lowes was recognized as the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.

A publication ban prohibits the disclosure of any information about the alleged victims that may lead to their identification.

Lowes will be returning on March 25 to the Welland Courthouse, courtroom two at 9 AM.

Also last Friday, Jason Lusted, represented by Toronto attorney Cara Barbisan, appeared via Zoom in St. Catharines court. Lusted and co-accused Matthew MacInnes are alleged to have killed Pelham resident Earl Clapp in October 2020.

Lusted told the court that he had not received disclosure documents, which Barbisan said she would address.

Both Lusted and MacInnes will appear in St. Catharines court again on February 24 for confirmation hearings.

Authorities allege Lusted and MacInnes had been attempting to steal a trailer from Clapp’s property and caused his death.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on March 21, with the trial to continue throughout April.

Certain case and trial details are subject to a publication ban.