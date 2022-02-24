Pelham’s population is growing, and with it comes a requirement to keep staffing at an appropriate level to provide services.

Communications Specialist Leah Letford told the Voice that there are 12 new staff for 2022, bringing the total payroll for the Town of Pelham to 103 (not including volunteer firefighters or elected officials.) As Mayor Junkin notes in his column this week, these are replacements to fill vacancies left by staff departing for greener (read: better-paying) pastures in other municipalities.



Letford said that all new staff underwent panel interviews as part of the hiring process, which included a Human Resources representative, along with the respective director or manager for each area.

“It is really exciting to see Pelham attract these very talented individuals, who are dedicated to providing services for local residents,” said Letford.

Here are profiles of seven of the new hires.

Haneen Al Jbawi is an engineering technologist, who develops and reviews tender packages for capital and operating projects for the Town, and coordinates and manages public works projects. She is a graduate of Ryerson University with a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, and is currently enrolled in the engineering internship program with the Professional Engineers of Ontario. Haneen previously worked as a project coordinator managing custom-built houses in Oakville.

“The Town of Pelham’s passion for excellence inspired me to become a contributing member of this organization,” she said. “I want to help Pelham residents by improving our roads, water mains, and storm sewer services to ensure everyone receives access to municipal services.”

Gimuel Ledesma is also an engineering technologist, whose role as a project coordinator is to provide technical expertise in the production of project schedules, quality assurance, job site supervision, and to act as a liaison between the municipality and outside consultants and sub-trades. A graduate of Mohawk College’s building and construction sciences program, he is currently pursuing part-time studies at McMaster University with a focus on civil engineering infrastructure. Prior to arriving in Pelham, Gimuel worked for a contracting company based in Hamilton that specialized in heavy civil construction and environmental restoration projects.

“Civil engineering is broad field which can be broken into five sub-disciplines: environmental, geotechnical, structural, transportation, and water resources,” he said. “What attracted me to this position is that I have the opportunity to learn and work in all these sub-disciplines.”

Rhys Evans is currently assigned to support Covid-19 screening at the Meridian Community Centre. He has lived in the local community for 29 years, and is involved as a volunteer with the Joint Accessibility Committee and Pelham Active Transportation Committee. Rhys has diplomas in recreation and leisure services, recreational therapy, and social service work from Niagara College. Previously, he worked at the Niagara Centre for Independent Living as an advocacy consultant.

“I look forward to every shift at the MCC, because I feel I can make a meaningful difference in someone’s day,” he said. “I work hard to give back to my community, and enjoy being part of the Town of Pelham team.”

Sherene Henry is a financial analyst who holds Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified General Accountant (CGA) designations, along with a business degree. She previously worked in accounting roles in a variety of industries. Her current job involves overseeing, coordinating, and implementing the Town’s tangible capital assets recording and reporting system, while ensuring accuracy of all asset information in compliance with government standards and the Municipal Act. She prepares quarterly capital budget variance reports and financial working papers, and participates in the year-end audit.

“This position allows me to utilize my skills and experience,” she said. “I’m still in the learning phase, but so far the most gratifying part of my job is knowing that I am making a contribution to the capital development of the community.”

Zain Elias has been hired on as a taxation clerk. He holds a Bachelor of Science in economics and management from the University of London in the United Kingdom, along with CPA and CGA designations, and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the UK. He has completed his articleship training with multinational accounting organization KPMG, and previously was an accountant at a business start-up in Toronto. Zain continues to take professional courses with the Municipal Tax Administration Program.

He is responsible for preparing and calculating yearly tax rates and budgets, as well as processing tax adjustments, write-offs, and supplementals resulting from severances, improvements to property, class changes, and assessment review board decisions. Zain is also responsible for providing information regarding taxes, assessments, and budgets to various government agencies and boards throughout the year.

“The Town to me represents a close-knit community that looks after each other and is one big family,” he said. “It is the care and compassion towards each other that I greatly value. Being part of such a community was an opportunity that I grabbed with both hands.”

Lindsay Richardson is a policy planner who grew up in Pelham, attending A.K. Wigg and E.L. Crossley. She earned an undergraduate degree in geography at Brock, and holds memberships in the Canadian Institute of Planners and the Ontario Professional Planners Institute. She has 16 years of planning experience working within other local municipalities, most recently the Town of Fort Erie. Lindsay’s job entails providing long-range planning for the Town, as well as updating and maintaining zoning bylaws and the Town’s Official Plan.

“I was born and raised in Fonthill, and still call it home,” she said. “I want to use my experience and knowledge to be a part of the team moving Pelham forward in terms of growth and development.”

Amanda Deschenes is Pelham’s new special events and festivals programmer. A graduate of Niagara College’s journalism and public relations program, she worked for several years in print media, then shifted to communications roles within local not-for-profit organizations, where she obtained experience in fundraising, event planning, and community programming.

Her new role involves a great deal of behind-the-scenes work with community groups and volunteers, with a primary focus on major local events like Summerfest, Christmas in Pelham, and Canada Day celebrations.

“I take great pride in being a public servant who lives in the area, giving back to my neighbours,” said Amanda.

“It’s rewarding to be a contributor to the culture and engagement in the Town. People who turn out to events aren’t just coming out for the food or to watch a band. They are making memories, and I am honoured to play a small part in it. Through event programming, I expect to develop new relationships with residents, businesses, and the community groups that make Pelham so special.” ◆