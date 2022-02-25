Niagara Regional Police say seniors are especially vulnerable

“If it sounds too good to be true…” You know the rest of the maxim.

It’s tied in with another proverb, “caveat emptor,” or “let the buyer beware.”

A Fenwick man we’ll call Frank (he has requested that his name not be disclosed) knows these two phrases all too well. He shared with the Voice how his gullibility cost him $1400 in a recent telephone and online scam.

In early January, Frank saw a web advertisement purportedly for the reality show Dragons Den Canada, in which host Michelle Romanow was praising online stock and cryptocurrency trading companies Quantum AI and XBTrade as means to make huge sums of money. He was impressed by the testimonial, and registered an inquiry at the web address provided in the ad. Shortly thereafter, he received a call from a man who identified himself as Quantum AI investment manager we’ll call Larry Martin.

“I had to send him my drivers license and banking information, and he explained the process for trading in Bitcoin. I gave him $400 to set up the account, and $1,000 to invest in Bitcoin. Initially, I appeared to make some gains in a couple investments, then Martin encouraged me to get a loan for more investment funds though a company called Canada Loans. I didn’t qualify for any loans as I needed a co-signer, and Martin was not happy. He pressured me to go to my bank, BMO, for a loan, but they also required a co-signer, and I didn’t want to ask my wife. I started to get a bad feeling about the whole thing, and decided to withdraw my money from Quantum AI.”

Frank said that his refund should have occurred within seven days, but it never happened, with the Quantum AI platform indicating the status was “pending.” Meanwhile, Martin had been calling Frank every day, hounding him to find $2000 to buy more Bitcoin. When Frank balked, the phone calls stopped.

“I tried phoning the numbers he called from, but they were not in service. He was probably using burner phones, with numbers that can’t be traced. I did not call the local police, but I did forward information to the government’s anti-fraud site and the RCMP. Nobody has gotten back to me.”

Frank had never invested online before, but due to the supposed endorsement from Michelle Romanow of Dragon’s Den, he convinced himself it was legitimate.

What does Frank’s wife think about all this?

“She’s not happy, obviously. But I guess I’m lucky in a sense, because Larry Martin kept pressuring me to get her to co-sign on a loan, and if that had happened, we might have lost over $30,000.”

Scamwatcher.org asserts on its website that Quantum AI is an automatic trading robot using a rigged algorithm to trick people into making deposits. Investors make money on the first few trades, which builds their confidence level. The scammer then harasses the investor to deposit more money, which ultimately disappears.

Another site, Scamcryptorobots.com, asserts that Quantum AI (not to be confused with Open AI, Google AI Quantum, or Quantum Artificial Intelligence) advertises online as a smart investing system which “makes you £1,320 in five hours, and cures poverty.” The scam extends to using deceptive video of billionaire Elon Musk, of Tesla and SpaceX fame, lauding the platform and saying that he used the Quantum AI software to trades stocks with a 91 percent success rate. Musk also proclaims in the video that he wants to get mankind to Mars and help cure world poverty.

In reality, while you might be seeing Musk in the video, the words have been overdubbed by a con artist to plant fake messaging. The crooks responsible for orchestrating these scams specialize in social media advertising on venues such as Facebook and Twitter. Fake Quantum AI reviews are common online, and are part of a blog network which uses recycled content and seemingly legitimate financial review websites to endorse the bogus software.

Constable Phil Gavin, Media Relations Officer for the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), told the Voice that the force has been regularly informing the public about scams, most recently a so-called “grandparent scam” targeting vulnerable seniors.

“They call and pretend to be a loved one who’s in peril, playing on the victim’s empathy. I spoke with one of the victims yesterday, who believed the person on the phone was her grandson, who was crying convincingly to make it sound legitimate.”

The NRPS has received dozens of calls from scammed citizens so far in 2022, and the losses total well in excess $100,000. Gavin said that people should never make rash or emotional decisions based on a phone call. He warned never to wire money under uncertain conditions or duress, since it nearly impossible to trace money that has been wired.

Never confirm any personal information over the phone, he said, unless you can verify who is calling. Monitor your bank and credit card activity and report any discrepancies immediately to your financial institution or credit card issuer, and use complex passwords on your computers and electronic devices.

“We recommend that the person hang up and attempt to verify the story by calling relatives. A big part of protection is educating yourself. We have a program called ‘NRPMePlus3,’ which basically means that you should share the information in the phone call with three vulnerable persons in your life. It’s a proactive measure.”

Corporations and financial institutions also have a role to play in prevention, said Gavin.

“If an older person walks into your retail store and wants to buy $5,000 worth of Apple cards, or appears at the bank and wants to pull $11,000 in cash, we would hope that some flags would go off. Intervention training by employees is necessary.”

Once the money is gone, said Gavin, there’s not a lot of recourse for the victim, except through the criminal justice system, which provides potential conviction and restitution.

“But that’s not a simple process. These con artists tend to cover their tracks very well, and may be operating out of a foreign country that makes their apprehension even more difficult.”

Anyone who has been victimized by a scam, or has received suspicious calls, should contact NRPS at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009076, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Reports can be made to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.