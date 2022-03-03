Peace remains elusive between feuding factions at Lookout Village

Abraham Lincoln’s famous statement “a house divided against itself cannot stand” was delivered in 1858, a few years prior to the start of the American Civil War. But it has modern-day application to the two Lookout Village condominium towers, located on Highway 20 in Fonthill.

Anxious residents of the complex of 103 units approached the Voice regarding a recent court decision, rendered by Justice Meredith Donohue of Ontario’s Supreme Court of Justice, on December 30, 2021. In Her Honour’s analysis, the defendants, condo residents John Kore and Patrick Leblanc, “made themselves unpopular and irritating to the condominium board, the employees, and other owners with their behaviour.” Justice Donohue further commented that their actions “escalated to threatening and harassing behaviours early in 2021,” which led the board to pursue legal action “to ensure the peace of the condominium community.”

The ongoing issues regarding Lookout Village have been circulating around Pelham for the past couple of years, according to a current resident, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.

“Some real estate agents were advising their clients not to purchase units here, and consequently prices are not in keeping with the market,” said the resident. She insisted that a small group at the condo complex “have affected all the residents, their safety, the enjoyment of their homes, and of course financially.”

As a result of Justice Donohue’s decision, Lookout Village (formally known as Niagara South Condominium Corporation No. 12) was awarded reimbursement of its legal costs, totaling $44,980, which are payable by Kore and Leblanc. The court’s decision and all pertinent documents are a matter of public record.

The misconduct began in 2018, according to court documents, and allegedly involved both verbal and physical altercations with condo residents. Evidence presented to the court included accusations of Kore “bumping his chest” against another resident, which was contested by Kore. However, testimony that Kore stated, “I will crush you like a fucking ant,” and “You’re a nobody,” were not disputed by Kore.

The misconduct increased, and included following individuals on site, and the placement of a hunting camera in the direction of common elements and units on the condominium property. Other disturbances ensued, resulting in multiple police attendances at the complex.

Leblanc was also accused of aggressive behaviour, particularly involving the complex’s superintendent, Doug Evans, who said he felt threatened by Leblanc, and that the alleged harassment “significantly affected his emotional wellbeing.” Leblanc had installed the outdoor camera, ostensibly to capture images of local wildlife, but which was pointed in a direction towards the side of the condominium building. The board told the superintendent to remove the camera, which prompted further confrontation and police involvement.

We have a large number of retirees, hoping to reside quietly in their golden years. They don’t need this aggravation.

Kore proceeded to post images of a character from the film V for Vendetta (in which a violent vigilante uses terrorist tactics) on the condominium’s bulletin board, in protest of the governance of the condominium. The character was a stylised depiction of Guy Fawkes, a well-recognized conspirator involved with a failed attempt to blow up England’s House of Lords in 1605. Fawkes’ image is currently associated with the hacktivist movement called Anonymous, which engages in cyberattacks against various institutions.

Kore and Leblanc claimed that their behaviour was justified as a demonstration of their dissent and displeasure with the governance of the condominium. The court, however, found their actions to be “intimidating, harassing, disrespectful, and a clear violation of section 117 of the Condominium Act of 1998.”

Justice Donohue ordered Kore and Leblanc to comply with their obligations under the Act, to stop disturbing the comfort and quiet enjoyment of others, and to cease harassing and intimidating the other owners, the Board, and the condominium’s employees. Donohue succinctly summarized that “condominium living comes down to respect — respect for the rules, respect for employees, the Board, and one’s neighbours, and respect for the common and shared space of others.”

When contacted by the voice, Kore offered a terse “no comment.” Leblanc, however, was agreeable to discussing the situation from his perspective.

A five-year resident of Lookout, Leblanc told the Voice that “all these charges were baseless, they were lies. John [Kore] and I provided 400 pages of evidence against those charges that were ignored by the court. Personally, I believe [Justice Donohue] didn’t even look at our evidence in making her decision. She gave the reasons for the decision that she made, but she didn’t get the facts correct.”

Leblanc accused condo residents of offering perjured testimony during the court proceedings.

“I’ve been accused of threatening my neighbours with physical violence,” said Leblanc. “Doug Evans, the superintendent, told the court he was afraid of me, and it caused him not to be able to do his job. Now you have to realize I’m a five-foot, four-inch, 150-pound French Canadian, 66 years old. I’m not a threat to anybody. But his complaint was that I have a very stern stare, that I have an aggressive stance. Evans is 50 pounds heavier than me. We never had any physical altercation or nothing. I’ve never raised my voice at somebody on this board or him. It’s just not my thing.”

The genesis of the strife was when he and Kore raised questions about condo corporation finances, insists Leblanc.

“There was a lot of very fishy stuff that went on, with large amounts of money paid. The condo board refused to let us see invoices, or to specify who got paid for what. At the time, one sitting board member was getting contracts from the condo corporation. That was a clear conflict of interest.”

On another occasion, Leblanc said that a resigning board member was improperly replaced with someone chosen by the board, rather than appointing the candidate with the next highest votes.

“They chose someone illegally, against their own rules. There’s a procedure in place, and they didn’t follow it,” said Leblanc.

In a letter to the Voice received after this story appeared in print, a past president of the Lookout condo board, George Dewar, asserted that in fact the candidate was chosen according to the rules.

According to Dewar, the board may do nothing, leaving the position open until the next Annual General Meeting. They may appoint someone whose abilities would be helpful to the board till the next Annual General Meeting. Or they may appoint the person with the next highest vote. In this case, option two appears to have been taken.



Does Leblanc contemplate leaving Lookout Village in the aftermath, to avoid further potential conflict?

“I’ve been thinking about it,” he said. “But now with these huge costs from the lawsuit, and all the housing prices that have gone up, I can’t afford to move. Between the board’s legal fees, and our fees to defend ourselves from their lies, we’re looking at $65,000 plus. There was so much evidence that we provided….we thought this was a slam dunk. We couldn’t believe it when the decision was made against us.”

Leblanc offered a warning to residents at Lookout Village.

“We want all the owners here to know that what happened to us, they could be next.”

Lookout Village condo board president Bev Eldridge has been a part of the community for nine years, and felt vindicated by the court decision.

“We have such a lovely complex, we’re so lucky to sit on seven and a half acres of wonderful grounds,” she said. “We have a saltwater pool, outdoor barbecues, and even garden plots for people who want to plant their own vegetables. We have a duly elected board, with the current members elected last November with the support of a significant majority of the residents.”

Some of the Lookout Village residents have been on the property for 40 years, said Eldridge, and this is the first time incidents of this nature have arisen.

“We have a large number of retirees, hoping to reside quietly in their golden years,” she said. “They don’t need this aggravation.”

Another resident who requested anonymity said that the “Kore group” of dissenting residents numbered about 20.

“They want to get rid of the board and take over everything,” he said. “We seem to have our condo back now, but previously we had people scared to walk around outside, people that wouldn’t go to the pool because of intimidation, and the generally toxic environment. We’re adults, mainly retired folks, living in a community that was very peaceful. We just want to enjoy life.”