Semenuk’s Gas Station been a mainstay at the corner of Highway 20 and Merrittville Highway since 1957. It was always a family operation, and current owner Peter Semenuk remembers working the pumps at the tender age of ten.

But his family roots run deep in the soil of the Ukraine, which these days is stained with the blood of its citizens, some with whom he still has family ties.

“My dad emigrated to Canada in 1926 from Ukraine,” said Semenuk. “His older brother Peter came over first, in 1910, and was followed by my Uncle George in 1918. Other relatives followed later. It was all under Russian rule, and the communists were taking over. It was hard to prosper under that system.”

It was indeed a tumultuous time in Eastern Europe early in the 20th century. The Industrial Revolution was in full swing in Russia, and the radical Bolsheviks, led by Vladimir Lenin, organized strikes to push for concessions from the authoritarian emperor, Czar Nicholas the Second. The Russian Revolution commenced in 1917, followed by Nicholas’ abdication. Ukraine experienced a brief period of independence after World War I, but in 1922 it became one of the original constituent republics of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and would not regain its independence until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“My uncle went back to the Ukraine in 1978, and said it was worse than he remembered,” said Semenuk. “It was still under Soviet control at that time. And today, my whole family feels terrible about what’s going on over there. We’re making efforts to communicate with relatives. We’re trying to find ways to offer help.”

Semenuk had contemplated some sort of signage for his corner property to demonstrate his support for Ukraine in its struggle.

“A family friend, Joey White, came to me and said he wanted to do it for us,” said Semenuk. “The two of us came up with the message on the mobile sign. I’m just so upset. Why are they fighting this war, why is it necessary?”

The sign’s message reads, “#UKRAINE STRONG, NO MORE WAR, THE WORLD IS PRAYING, SEMENUK’S ESSO.”

Semenuk is no fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is all about Putin’s ego, him trying to establish a new Soviet order,” said Semenuk. “And he won’t stop at Ukraine, at one country. But ultimately, I don’t think he’ll win. Ukrainians are strong people. And the world is turning against Putin.”