Developer’s “impossible mental gymnastics” fail to convince judge

The Town of Pelham won a victory in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Welland last week before the Honourable David L. Edwards, in its fight with a land developer and a contractor over building lot permits along Webber Road in the southwest corner of the municipality.

Developer Carlo Montemurro, of Niagara Falls, and Michael Bettiol, owner/builder of Mariman Homes in Hamilton, were listed as plaintiffs in the court action, and were represented by lawyers Chris Young and Charles Neuwald respectively. Terrence Hill and Karen Shedden were the legal counsel for the respondent, the Town of Pelham. Inexplicably, “Belinda Menard in her capacity as the Chief Building Official,” was also listed as a respondent, despite the fact that the Town had repeatedly informed plaintiffs’ counsel that Ms. Menard does not serve the Town in that role, and had no direct connection to the court action. Mike Zimmer is the Chief Building Official for the Town, and it was he who denied the building permits in question.

The issue dates back to September 6, 2019, when Zimmer indicated to Montemurro that he would not be receiving building permits, explaining that his was not a bona fide land development, but rather a “testamentary devise.” Zimmer further told Montemurro that all lots required frontage on an improved street, which didn’t exist in his development, and thus didn’t meet Pelham’s municipal bylaw requirements. The Town of Pelham Zoning By-law Number 1136 (1987) is the governing zoning by-law.

Montemurro, 88, owned a 37-lot residential development, known as Wendy Estates, in south Pelham, abutted by River Road, Farr Street, and Webber Road. He sold the lots to Bettiol and Mariman Homes for a reported $4.2 million the summer of 2019.

The testamentary devise had been a successful strategy employed by Montemurro decades earlier in Niagara. The loophole he exploited circumvented the Ontario Planning Act, which prohibits any parceling out of land not considered a registered subdivision. Montemurro won in the Ontario Court of Appeal, despite Associate Chief Justice John Morden commenting at the time that the scheme had some “highly distasteful” features.

The gambit involved the sale of tracts of land to terminally ill people, who then bequeathed small portions of that land to various people designated as beneficiaries in wills provided to them by Montemurro. At the time, the law did not ban subdividing land through a will.

Montemurro’s lawyer argued that the building lots were included in the will of Douglas Franklin Gross, a former solicitor of the City of Welland. Gross signed his will on March 2, 1990, and died April 18, 1990.

On July 26, 1990 the Ontario government closed the testamentary devise loophole in the Planning Act.

In his ruling released on February 28, Justice Edwards noted that Mr. Montemurro had in fact not formally applied for a building permit. However, he received a letter from the Town of Pelham advising him that he would not be issued a building permit, and accepted this as an anticipatory refusal to issue a building permit.

The Town of Pelham conceded that the lots were validly created by the testamentary devise, and did not dispute that the lots satisfy the definition of a “lot” as contained in the current by-law. The appellants concede that the devised lots must comply with the applicable zoning by-law, and must meet the definition of an “approved street.” If a lot does not front upon such improved street, then Section 6.4(a) of the by-law prohibits the erection of a building or structure on such a lot.

Montemurro’s and Betiol’s lawyers asserted that the lot owners have fractional interest in all the other lots in the development, and therefore direct or indirect ownership of the internal roadways of the site. They argued that this meant that all of the lots fronted an improved street because of that interest. Justice Edwards disagreed.

“That simply is impossible mental gymnastics,” he wrote. “The by-law clearly states that it is the lot that must front upon the improved street, not other land in which the lot owner has an interest. Such an interpretation would play havoc with other aspects of the by-law.”

Justice Edwards ruled that the lots do not comply with Pelham’s municipal building by-law, and therefore no structures can be built upon the said lots.

“Counsel for Mr. Bettiol submitted that there has been bad faith on the part of Pelham in its dealings with the appellants,” wrote His Honour. “I disagree. The By-law is clear. The lots do not comply with it. Therefore, it was within the jurisdiction of the Chief Building Official to refuse to issue building permits.”

Pelham CAO David Cribbs, himself a lawyer by training, was pleased with Justice Edward’s ruling.

“The applicants maintained that the testimonial devise thing was still in effect,” he said. “That was their basic rationale. They just kept belaboring that point, their interpretation of the bylaw. His Honour dismissed their arguments as absurd.”

A remaining issue is the recourse of those who already purchased lots in the development, secured with large deposits. Whether they must now take legal action against the lawyers who transacted the deals, or the salespeople working for the builder who sold them the lots, is unclear.

Cribbs recalled that the last time the Town of Pelham went to court over a testimonial devise issue, the so-called “Pedwell case,” it was unsuccessful, which cost the municipality $3 million in damages, paid by the Town’s insurance carrier of the day. The silver lining, however, was that the province changed the law as a result of that loss.

Contacted by the Voice after Justice Edwards’ verdict, Montemurro said that the matter is in Bettiol’s hands, since he now owns the lots. Montemurro also suggested that Bettiol plans to appeal the court’s decision.

“I can’t talk to you because this stuff is still in front of the court, it’s being appealed. I’ll talk to you after the final court hearing,” said Montemurro, who indicated that he was perplexed by the Town of Pelham’s posture.

“Why won’t they give building permits when there’s such a shortage of lots? All it does is raise the price. I don’t understand where they’re coming from. I don’t want to discuss it now, but [Pelham’s] argument is wrong. Niagara-on-the-Lake went to court to get an order to enforce their building bylaws, but that was before the appeals court ruled in 2003 that testamentary devise lots are outside the Planning Act. In my opinion, that should negate Pelham’s case.”

Asked about the lack of provision for sewers in the development, Montemurro responded, “Septic is the way to go…that’s what they’re doing in Sweden and Norway, where they are putting septic systems in the cities, because it’s better than dumping the sewage into a river or lake.”

The Voice asked Mike Bettiol, owner/builder with Mariman Homes in Hamilton, whether he intended to appeal the ruling.

“We’ve have always had a Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C. That’s all [the information] you get from me,” he responded.