Targeting food insecurity at Food Basics on March 16

Constable Jay McCarthy of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) lives in Pelham, and is proud of being able to give back to his community, addressing food insecurity issues which occur here and across Niagara.

“Last year was the first year of the NRP food drive in Niagara, and we want to keep it going. The need is still there, obviously. We will have officers at 12 grocery stores across the region, supporting nine registered food banks.”

In 2021, the effort produced donations of 20,274 pounds in food, along with some $13,000 in cash and gift cards.

“I’ve spoken personally with Chief Bryan MacCulloch about the food drive, and he totally recognizes the need, and sees it as an opportunity to engage with more people,” said McCarthy. “Originally, it was the unit of school resource officers that was involved, but we’re broadening the effort, acknowledging the importance of a wider community-based presence.”

McCarthy told the Voice that Covid has ravaged the globe, and the current turmoil in eastern Europe, with Russian troops invading Ukraine, is top-of-mind with most people. But there are always going to be local issues, like poverty and food insecurity, which must be addressed.

“The needy in our communities still need food and other resources, which typically get depleted over the Christmas holidays. Take a look at the shelves in the food banks. They need refilling,” he said.

Pelham Cares will be the recipient of local donations, which will be collected at Food Basics on Highway 20 in Fonthill on Wednesday March 16, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Two NRPS officers will be on-site to thank donators, and interact with the community.

Office Manager Jennifer Dubé at Pelham Cares identified condiments, canned fruit and vegetables, canned salmon, canned stews, Boost energy drink, jams, and baking items as especially sought-after food products. Also gladly received will be specialty items like almond flour, coconut milk, and gluten free and diabetic foods.

Any questions about the food drive may be addressed to: [email protected]