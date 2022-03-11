Pelham and Lincoln have always been good neighbours, and they are extending that goodwill to partner on their library systems.

Julie Andrews, the newly-minted CEO of the amalgamated Lincoln and Pelham Public Library, announced that the deal will officially be sealed on April 1. She said that the restructuring will enable the new library system to spend more money on front-line staffing and critical initiatives, and less on administration.

“As part of the Libraries in Niagara Cooperative, we have already been sharing our collections for years,” said Andrews, who headed the Lincoln library for the past three years.

“This merger will allow us to share our services, resources, and programs, along with our excellent staff, who will continue to provide amazing service.”

The two libraries began exploring shared services to improve efficiencies and provide more direct services in their respective communities in November 2020. Both Pelham and Lincoln town councils approved an official agreement in early 2022 to form a union library, one that will jointly provide services to residents of their respective municipalities.

“We’ve already been begun to shift people around to fill gaps in our programming,” Andrews told the Voice. “We’ve been able to hire a full-time digital strategies librarian, who is responsible for our website and all things technical. A lot of people interface with us through our website, borrowing electronic items and using databases, so it’s critical to have that aspect of our delivery functioning seamlessly.”

The Lincoln and Pelham Public Library will retain its four branches in Beamsville, Vineland, Fonthill, and Fenwick. Funding will be provided by the two municipalities based on current populations.

The new organizational structure will feature one CEO and two directors, one being Pelham’s former acting CEO, Amy Guilmette, who will take on the role of Director of Customer Experience. Guilmette has been part of the administrative team in Pelham for ten years, stepping in as acting CEO in late 2018.

The merger allows for the removal of a senior executive position, and those monies will be redirected to the digital strategies librarian position, and will also help balance the library’s salary grid.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us,” said Andrews. “We truly have a wonderful staff. They’re so enthusiastic and talented, and we’re really looking forward to getting more of them out front, engaging our members.”