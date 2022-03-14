Suddenly, everybody has become an authority on Russia and Ukraine. Problem is, even the genuine experts are baffled by the situation most of the time. What I find fascinating, however, is the refusal to condemn Putin, or even a willingness to support the man, from two radically different sources: the hard left and the hard right. Their reasons are intriguing, even if their thinking is erratic and tainted.

On the far left, there has long been an adoration of all things Russian. It dates back, of course, to the 1917 Revolution and the triumph of Lenin and the Bolsheviks. While many socialists came to realize the barbarism of Stalin, and to a lesser extent his successors, others refused to abandon their loyalty. The Soviet Union and its philosophy was, they were convinced, the only hope for progressives and for humanity, and even in its inconsistencies had to be embraced. Communism may have fallen, but the misplaced romance and love affair never quite ended.

More than this, Russia continued to be opposed to the United States, NATO, and the west. And in the eyes of the extreme left, the enemy of my enemies has to be my friend. It’s a facile, simplistic view of right and wrong, but it permeates Marxist thinking. Which is why we see a dozen or so Labour MPs in Britain condemning NATO for the situation in Ukraine, and various journalists and commentators in North America trying to appear clever by being crassly contrarian. Which is not to say that the western powers are necessarily ethical, but regarding Ukraine they’ve not been at fault.

Yet whenever Putin speaks of “de-Nazifying” Ukraine the hard left nod their heads in agreement. There certainly are some fascists in Ukraine, but in democratic elections they have received very little support, and the President — Volodymyr Zelensky — is Jewish. The history, as always, is multi-layered. Stalin organized the mass starvation of the Ukrainian people, so when the Nazis invaded they were sometimes greeted, at least in the west of the country, with enthusiasm. There were Waffen SS divisions raised, collaboration in the Holocaust, but also seven million Ukrainians in the Red Army. It was a Ukrainian who placed the Soviet flag on top of the Reichstag in defeated Berlin. But that was then, and Ukraine is now, or was until a few days ago, a free and democratic society.

On the far right, there’s a hatred for western, liberal values — secularism, equal marriage and LGBTQ2 equality, an open and permissive society. Hard right conservatives, and especially those who are Christian, see Putin as the last “anti-woke” world leader, and a hero of conservative Christian values. Franklin Graham, son of Billy and one of the world leaders of the Christian right, once praised Vladimir Putin for “protecting Russian young people against homosexual propaganda.” Peruse any conservative Christian media platform, for example, and you’ll read the attacks on liberal democracy and praise for Putin and his vision for Russia and Europe.

Putin has regularly spoken of the need for what he sees as Christian values, promoted the Russian Orthodox hierarchy to positions of status if not always genuine influence, and in backing President Assad in Syria gave his military support to the significant Christian minority there. He did it because Syria is one of Russia’s most historic friends in the region, but it was still seen as an act of solidarity. His army, by the way, was also appallingly brutal and indiscriminate in its Syrian campaign.

There is a visceral detestation on the hard right of the way the western world has unfolded, with its embrace of pluralism, diversity, and progress. As deeply flawed and often hypocritical as it is, the advance towards something authentically liberal in North America and Western Europe is shocking to some. In a man such as Putin— who looks backwards to a structure based on the traditional family, and to values not seen in the west for more than a generation—the far right find reassurance. It’s all an illusion, just as it was for naïve activists who thought Stalin’s Russia was the new Jerusalem.

Strange bedfellows? Not sure about that, and it’s fascinating how often the extremes meet together in a dark, unpleasant coalition. Most of us, the vast majority, know when wrong has been done. It’s been done to Ukraine. We know this because we don’t swim around in conspiracy theories, bigotry, and superstition. Because we’re realists and pragmatists, in a world that needs these two qualities more than ever. ◆