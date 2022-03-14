Pelham offers rain barrels and composters for sale

The Town of Pelham has activities planned at the Meridian Community Centre (MCC) during Earth Week, which runs April 17-25.

Earth Day is celebrated internationally on Friday, April 22, as an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org, and involves a billion people in more than 193 countries. Ecological issues came to the fore in the turbulent 1960s, with grassroots activism gaining strength to oppose chemical companies producing harmful pesticides, and nuclear weapons testing, among other issues of the day. Rachel Carson’s influential and bestselling 1962 book, Silent Spring, was instrumental in this movement, and documented the adverse environmental effects caused by the indiscriminate use of pesticides.

A focus on green initiatives within the community will include a clean-up day and rain barrel program.

“There are many different ways that residents can get involved in earth week and make small changes that can significantly impact the environment. With the addition of the rain barrel program, it is one more opportunity for the community to go green,” said Pelham’s Director of Recreation, Culture and Wellness Vickie vanRavenswaay in a media release.

Rain barrels catch water from downspouts, and are an eco-friendly way for seasonal watering for gardens and landscaping. They save money on the water bill, and given that rainwater is not chlorinated, it’s better for plants.

Barrels can be pre-ordered at a special rate of $40 per barrel (two barrel maximum per household) and will be available for pickup on Saturday, April 23 at the MCC from 8 AM to 1 PM. For more information, including eco-tips and to purchase a rain barrel, call 905-732-7890, or go to www.pelham.ca/earthweek

A sample rain barrel is on display at the MCC. Composters are also available for $21.

As part of the National Pitch-in Week initiative, a one-day Pelham community clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, April 23. Residents are invited to volunteer to collect litter from neighbourhood streets, parks, and playgrounds. Participants will receive clean-up materials, and are asked to register to attend the kick-off ceremony at the MCC.

A digital family scavenger hunt is also offered via the free app GooseChase, which involves environmentally-friendly missions in Pelham. Various prizes are offered.