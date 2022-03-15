Hey, I learned something new yesterday: giving blood also has health benefits for the giver.” The comment was meant to suggest a topic for this column, and I was immediately intrigued. As a blood donor, I’ve always assumed donating was about the benefit donors provided to others.

Sure, you get a free cookie and drink after you donate, and at some point during the process you realize that you may be helping to save or extend someone’s life. To learn there was something in it for me directly, beyond food and a warm fuzzy feeling, was a surprise.

Donating blood regularly lowers the amount of iron and hemoglobin in the body, which can provide a healthier heart and lower the risk of a heart attack, improve circulation by strengthening blood vessels, and lower blood pressure.

Dr. Robert DeSimone, Director of Transfusion Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Centre states, “If your hemoglobin is too high, blood donation helps lower the viscosity of the blood, [as higher viscosity] has been associated with the formation of blood clots, heart attacks, and stroke.” This benefit accrues more to men than menopausal women.

Regular blood donations are considered by some to be a benign way to improve blood vessel elasticity and reduce arterial blockages. The American Journal of Epidemiology reports that regular donors are 88 percent less likely to suffer a heart attack than non-donors. Lifestyle choices of donors versus non-donors may influence this to some degree, but it is still a staggering statistic. Similar studies also indicate that blood donors are less likely to be hospitalized, and when they are, they have shorter stays.

Our bodies have no natural way to eliminate excess iron, and studies indicate that many of us take in more than we need. The excess iron is stored in joints and organs such as the liver, heart and pancreas, which damages them.

Iron stimulates our cells to release free radicals, those nasty molecules linked to cancer, diabetes in seniors, and metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome can present as hypertension, obesity, glucose intolerance, and insulin resistance. Regular blood donations reduce the amount of iron in our blood, and studies confirm that older men, for example, were able to lower their cancer risk by donating blood.

We use the colloquialism of adding “fresh blood” to our clubs and organizations to describe a benefit. Turns out our bodies benefit from newly produced, fresh blood too. A normal whole blood donation is approximately a pint, or half-litre in volume. Within two days of a donation, our bodies replace all the lost blood plasma, the most important component to returning to normal function. Red blood cell replenishment can take four to twelve weeks, but this doesn’t produce a health risk.

Regulations demand certain health and safety protocols be followed by Canadian Blood Services (CBS), the largest agency in our country. These protocols include a mini health check-up or screening, which provides multiple benefits to donors.

Pre-donation, a health professional must check certain vitals, including pulse, blood pressure, temperature, and hemoglobin levels, which might lead to the detection of an underlying medical condition or risk factor like heart arrhythmia that a donor might otherwise be unaware existed.

It was by having my blood refused on one occasion that I learned my hemoglobin levels were low.

Post-donation but pre-distribution, your blood will be examined for diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, West Nile virus, T-cell lymphotrophic virus (associated with lymphoma and leukemia), Chagas’ disease and others. You will be notified of any such findings.

Your will also learn your blood type. CBS explains, “You belong to one of four types: O, A, B and AB. An additional factor —the ‘Rh factor’ — determines whether your type is positive or negative. Knowing your blood type is important not only because it determines who you can donate blood to, but also who you can receive blood from.”

Discovering that you have a rare blood type may allow you to assist someone in dire need of similar blood, and may save critical time in an emergency if you’re the one needing the transfusion. Knowing your blood type, and any rare blood conditions you may have, also provides re-assurance when travelling and adventuring.

“Giving blood is a way to engage in the immediate community and help people around you,” says Dr. Sarah Vossoughi, a Medical Director at Columbia University Irving Medical Centre. “People who do these types of things and engage in their community in this way tend to have better health and longer lives.”

Anyone with a television has seen the impact of physical trauma from accidents and conflict, and knows the ability of medical personnel to provide blood in an emergency can be lifesaving. The most common use of donated blood in Canada, however, is for those with medical conditions such as cancer or blood diseases like hemophilia—those whose lives depend on regular transfusions and a steady stream of donors.

Our blood includes red cells, platelets and plasma, which are donated in different ways. Whole blood is typically collected via a needle piercing a vein. Your heart pumps approximately half a litre into a small collection bag in 15 to 30 minutes.

Aphaeresis, the method used to collect plasma and platelets, gathers then separates your blood via a machine which returns the unused components to you. The donation process takes approximately two hours, and because much of your blood is returned to you, allows more frequent donations.

Your plasma may go directly to a patient needing a transfusion, or be used to manufacture specialized medicines which treat bleeding disorders, immunodeficiency, and burn victims.

The CBS website contains a wealth of information about its services, some of which you may not be aware.

CBS maintains a Canadian stem cell registry, and facilitates both peripheral blood stem cell (BPSC) and bone marrow stem cell donations and transplants. PBSC donations are done via the aphaeresis method above, while collecting bone marrow stem cells is a surgical procedure.

CBS also facilitates organ donation, both living and deceased, by working with the Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation community.

Is there a risk that you can donate too much blood, or develop health issues from donating blood?

Although Canada’s blood and blood products supply standards are recognized as among the safest in the world, some donors may have temporary side effects such as lightheadedness, dizziness, nausea, weakness, or bruising where the needle is administered. These will usually pass within 24 hours, and consuming certain foods and drinks post-donation may reduce these complications.

Adverse effects more likely to present in young or first-time donors and those with low body weight include low blood pressure, muscle contractions and breathing difficulties.

According to CBS, the chance of a more serious side effect is 1 in 10,000, and is almost always related to the needle puncture. Extended pain or infection from the needle wound, or in extremely rare instances, the inadvertent puncture of an artery rather than vein may occur.

Blood donors do lose iron, so being careful to stay within frequency guidelines is important, twice annually for men, three times for women. Young donors, menstruating women and those who may be concerned they are over-donating should talk with their doctors and check their ferritin (iron) level before considering donating again.

Pelham is an active community, full of people who thrive on their athletic pursuits. Our red blood cells attract and transport oxygen to our muscles and brain via our plasma, which also transports nutrients. During exercise, our heart rates increase and our vascular system delivers the extra oxygen and nutrients we need for endurance and performance. Our platelets are responsible for blood clotting should we suffer any abrasions or wounds.

Following a whole blood donation, sports doctors recommend a two week break from competition or extreme training, and to expect lower performance for approximately four weeks. It should be noted that these intervals may be less for those that participate in athletics below the competitive level.

Because platelet and plasma donation returns the red blood cells to our bodies, the impact on our ability to transport oxygen and nutrients is minimal, and abstinence from training need be only 24 to 48 hours.

Check it out —you may be surprised at just how much being a blood donor creates a win-win situation. ◆