Dodge model was recalled for fire risk

The Pelham Fire Department was on scene shortly after 9 AM, where firefighters found the vehicle fully in flames. Spokesperson Jason Longhurst said that three trucks and 11 firefighters responded. The Journey was completely destroyed, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical or mechanical in nature,” said Gavin. “There was no criminality believed to have been involved with this occurrence.”

NRPS Constable Phil Gavin told the Voice that a Honda CRV parked next to the Dodge was damaged by the flames and heat. Both owners were located on scene.

Last Friday, March 11, the journey came to an end for one unlucky vehicle parked in Fonthill’s Food Basics plaza. At approximately 9:15 AM, Niagara Regional Police officers arrived to find a grey Dodge Journey fully engulfed in flames.

In response to concerns expressed to the Voice by some commercial tenants in the Plaza about the potential for vehicle gas tanks to explode in such circumstances, Longhurst said that the odds of this happening are actually fairly low.

“But there is lots on a vehicle that will pop very loud, like the tires, struts and shocks. The compressed cylinders on hatches will get propelled a fair distance from the vehicle.”

Longhurst said that what gas tanks will do is leak, making it harder to extinguish fires, and this was the case on Friday.

“They usually have to replace the asphalt.”

Longhurst said that the fire’s cause is undetermined.

In 2015, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall for the Journey, model years 2011-2015, after three of the vehicles in Chile spontaneously caught fire. At the time, according to The Car Connection website, there were 43,679 affected Journeys on the road in Canada.

The automaker identified an engine cover as the culprit, saying that if it came loose and into contact with hot components a fire could result.

A quick internet search turns up examples of Dodge Journeys on fire or smoking in Detroit (October 2021) and Kelowna (November 2018). A later recall of the same model and model years was for airbags that suddenly deployed on their own.