Her husband told friends and family at his wife’s funeral service on February 4 that, “Shannon will be remembered for her commitment to family, honesty, abundance of generosity, and unparalleled sense of humour.”

A group of Shannon Adams’ closest friends from her high school days at E. L. Crossley intend to keep her memory alive by adding to her legacy with a scholarship fund.

Surrounded by her family, Shannon passed away on January 28. She was the loving wife of Brad, devoted and loving mother of Abby and Emma, and beloved daughter of Hugh and Donna MacPherson. Shannon was a dedicated nurse at Norfolk General Hospital, who fought a battle against Plasma Cell Leukemia Multiple Myeloma for over a year. During her treatment, she raised both awareness and money for stem-cell registrations, blood donations, and the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton.

Jodi Wainwright is one of the lead organizers for Shannon’s scholarship, and told the Voice that an evening fundraiser has been scheduled for Saturday, April 16, at Peter Piper’s Pubhouse on Highway 20. Tickets are $10, and should be pre-purchased by e-transfer at [email protected]

“We’re hoping to provide scholarships for one or two Crossley seniors who are planning to study health sciences at college or university,” said Wainwright, who met Shannon in Grade 9. The two were part of a group of eight girls who became best friends, and have sustained the close bond ever since.

Peter Piper’s was the logical venue, said Wainwright, given that pub owner Peter Moore was a Crossley contemporary of the girls, and attracts a loyal following of Crossley alumni to his establishment.

The standard pub menu will be available the evening of the fundraiser, with a couple special offerings.

Wainwright said that Moore was well aware of Shannon’s love of dill pickles, so he is going to be selling Shannon’s Pickle Spears for a dollar each, with all proceeds to the scholarship fund. Another Crossley alum, Matt Dixon, of the Niagara Cider Company, is doing a special Shannon Cider for the event, with a dollar from every sale going to the fund.

There will be live music during the evening. The bands are playing free of charge, and Moore is donating the $500 that he would have normally paid the bands to the scholarship fund.

Wainwright’s husband, Paul, who plays in a live band with local musicians, said that a Johnny Cash country tribute would be offered, along with a jam session of Crossley grads currently performing with local bands.

“The plan is to make this an annual event, so that we can continually replenish the scholarship fund,” said Wainwright. “It would be great if people planning to attend could purchase tickets online ahead of time, just so that we have a sense of the numbers.”

The reason the event is being held on April 16 is that Shannon’s birthday was April 15.

“We’d like to continue to do it on the same weekend every year,” said Wainwright.