March 11 was the last day on the job for a Pelham safety icon.

For 22 years, Violet Steingart has been ever-present as the crossing guard on Haist Street in Fonthill, directly across from A.K. Wigg Public School. Rain or shine, she was always there to greet students, parents, and grandparents.

Best wishes were offered by dozens in the school community on Facebook.

“You will be so very missed by the children, parents, and grandparents of the A.K. Wigg community. Enjoy the next chapter of your life,” wrote one.

“I will miss my morning wave. Thank you for caring for every student you helped across the street,” said another.

“We will miss seeing your smiling face in the morning. You’ve made our days brighter that’s for sure,” commented another.

Last Friday afternoon, the A.K. Wigg community held a special tribute for Violet on the front lawn of the school, with all 350 students and teachers lined up to wave goodbye and present her with parting gifts. Even the Pelham Fire Department joined in the celebration, as Bob Lymburner and his staff presented Steingart with a bouquet of flowers.

A.K. Wigg kindergarten teacher Candace Feletar said that some of the girls that Steingart directed at the crosswalk many years ago, now have their own children who Steingart ushers across Haist Street.

Steingart said that there was never an occasion during her career when she felt a need to raise her voice or scold a child for rude behaviour, which she attributes to respectful values in the children, instilled through positive parenting.

Asked what wisdom she would pass on to her replacement, Steingart smiled and said “Just love the job. I relished every shift.”

Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, she emigrated to Canada some 40 years ago. Prior to her two-decade stint as a crossing guard, Steingart worked in retail sales at Marks and Spencer at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines.

Steingart is a committed walker, and can be seen on Fonthill’s streets daily with her husband, Ken.

“We put in lots of kilometres every day,” she said, “and use the indoor track at the Meridian Community Centre during the winter months.”

All that walking has taken its toll on Steingart’s knee, which is scheduled for replacement surgery.

She and Ken plan to do some international travel in their retirement, with the Caribbean on their wish list, paid for with her nest egg she has accumulated as a Pelham employee.

“St. Lucia is my favorite island,” she said. “I just I love the people, and the island is beautiful. We stay at an all-inclusive resort, but often venture into town as well, to really get to know some of the local folks.”

The Voice’s parting question was to ask Steingart how her husband will be able to make her feel special in retirement, after the fashion in which she was pampered and adored by the school kids on her final day.

“He’s going to have to really work at it,” she said with a laugh.