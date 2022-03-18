Fonthill Rotary collecting urgently needed supplies

When crises occur globally you can count on Rotarians to jump in to assist, says Fonthill Rotary Public Image Director Dave Schulz. “The most recent crisis in Ukraine is no different. As soon as word came out that the invasion was occurring, Rotarians started asking, ‘How can I help?’” Schulz says members of the Rotary Club of Fonthill have been answering the call for assistance throughout the past few weeks. Many have made donations through various channels such as the Rotary Foundation, Canadian Red Cross, and the Canadian Ukrainian Foundation. They have also been donating much-needed supplies to St John’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, in St. Catharines, which is operating locally as a central hub for collections. Fonthill Rotarian Mike Taylor, as well as President Ann Harrison and her husband Michael Hrycusko, have been making trips to the Church Hall to deliver items collected, says Schulz. Rotarian Janet Cripps is working with the E. L. Crossley school community to support a drive to collect items following the school break. Anyone interested in contributing is asked to see www.rotarycluboffonthill.ca or www.stjohnuc.com/

Pelham Fire Company donates used bunker gear

Fonthill resident Phil Topa is a full-time firefighter in St. Catharines, who pitched in to help organize a relief effort for Ukrainians fighting a Russian incursion, and, along with it, fighting fires caused by Russian bombardment. “My captain, Bob Oleksiw, is the mastermind of the whole thing,” said Topa. “He’s Ukrainian, and has relatives over there. Bob got an urgent call for firefighting gear to protect civilians who are volunteering to battle the blazes.” Topa said that decommissioned bunker gear — fire-resistant boots, coveralls, gloves, boots, helmets, and heavy jackets — were containerized for shipping by sea to Ukraine a couple weeks ago. “In total, I believe 102 sets were sent over,” he said. Chief Bob Lymburner from Pelham Fire donated six sets of bunker gear, according to Topa, “which, for a volunteer department, was fantastic.” Decade-old firefighting garb is considered outdated by Canadian standards, but is still perfectly serviceable. At almost $2000 a set for bunker gear, fire departments look for ways to gift the equipment to smaller communities on tight budgets. Lymburner has in the past donated used gear to volunteer departments in Atlantic Canada, said Topa. Fire departments from around the world have responded to Ukraine’s call for firefighting equipment to deal with the current situation. But the need for modern firefighting gear has been an ongoing issue in Ukraine for many years, even before the Russian invasion. A Canadian organization based in Edmonton, Firefighter Aid for Ukraine (FAU), has taken on the mission to collect used firefighter bunker gear and personal protective equipment (PPE), rescue apparatus, and medical supplies from fire departments and vendors across Canada. Face masks, protective eye wear, and latex gloves are all valuable in protecting first responders from dangerous exposure injuries. Other items sought include hand, power, hydraulic, and pneumatic tools used in rescue operations, emergency services electronics like shortwave radios, donations-in-kind for cleaning, packing, and transportation assistance, shipping containers, and financial donations to assist with costs of travel, lodging, and meals. Monetary and equipment donations can be directed to www.firefighteraidukraine.com/donate. Receipts for tax deductions are issued by Amigo Relief Missions Incorporated.

Young entrepreneur designs T-shirts

Carys Topa is a girl with a big heart. Early in the pandemic, the 11-year-old, Grade 6 student at Wellington Heights Public School, and her cousin, a Brock student, started a small business making custom shirts, bags, signs, and other products with Carys’ Cricut machine. Cricut is a brand of cutting plotters, or computer-controlled cutting machines, designed for home crafters. The machines are used for cutting paper, fabric, vinyl, and leather. Connected to a computer or smart phone via Bluetooth, the machine can create and download unique designs, which can then be heat transferred onto various items. From the very beginning, the cousins donated ten percent of their profits to various charities like wildlife organizations, the local Humane Society, and the Pelham Fire Company toy drive. When the pandemic lockdowns ended and schools started up again in-person, Carys’ cousin was forced to bow out due to other commitments, so Carys persevered on her own. She expanded the business to include T-shirts with messages directing awareness of autism, anti-bullying, cerebral palsy, and Indigenous causes. She’s done custom designs as well, including shirts, zippered bags, and wedding favours. When the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces commenced, Carys shifted her charitable focus. She designed a T-shirt in honour of the Ukrainian struggle, and is donating 100 percent of the profits to the Ukrainian Church relief efforts. Her parents, Rebecca and Phil, pitch in to assist when needed. Phil, a St. Catharines-based firefighter, has been selling the T-shirts at fire stations in Niagara, and shirts have also been donated to Ukrainian churches for sale. “I’ve raised $200 thus far, based on $30 per shirt,” said Carys. “I’m hoping that the Voice will spread the word about my shirts, so that I can make a significant contribution to the people of Ukraine.” Shirts may be ordered online at: www.facebook.com/EndangeredNoMore

Visual Artists of Welland create paintings and prints