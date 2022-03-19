Haldimand–Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis has announced that she’s running for leadership of the Conservative Party. It’s not the first time, and back in 2020 she did surprisingly well, and rather shocked the party establishment. Partly because she’s a black woman, but also because she’s a committed social conservative.

It’s a fierce challenge, for party as well as country. For the former, because most Canadians are fairly progressive on issues of life and sexuality and, as Peter MacKay said last week, “When you open the door to a crack of daylight on these social issues, it becomes very, very difficult to win the country, to present the party as modern, inclusive, as a party that is committed to focusing more on the economy than debating the past.”

For the latter, because it would mean that subjects of profound personal sensitivity might suddenly be reopened. Lewis has handled herself with great decorum around these themes but it must be said that she’s also received quite gentler questioning from the media. Whether that will change now is open for debate.

In March 2020, when discussing LGBTQ issues, she said, “I didn’t march in the parade before I became a politician, and I would feel that it’s very disingenuous for me to use a particular vulnerable group to advance my political career.”

That’s a much better crafted response than the bluster of former leader Andrew Scheer, but it’s also disingenuous — if not misleading. What does it actually say about her commitment to Canadians who are LGBTQ and her support for equal marriage? In the same CBC interview, she said that, “If you are ready to treat every Canadian with equal dignity and respect, it doesn’t matter whether or not you march in a parade. That’s a personal choice.”

But here’s the point. That answer assumes a pre-existing, level playing field of rights, and that’s simply not the case. Participating in Pride is, in itself, a public statement that you indeed believe that every Canadian should be treated equally, precisely because the gay community has been treated so badly and still faces enormous discrimination.

It’s not insignificant that Lewis is a member of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada, one of the more conservative denominations in the country. Her religious freedom and choice are sacrosanct, but her church believes that “marriage is a provision of God wherein one man and one woman to the exclusion of all others enter into a lifelong relationship through a marriage ceremony that is recognized by the church and legally sanctioned by the state.” Surely, the electorate has a right to know whether she concurs.

On the subject of so-called conversion therapy — the wholly discredited and dangerous idea that LGBTQ children can be “made straight” — she opposed the federal government’s legislation prohibiting it, even though jurisdictions throughout the Western world have introduced bans and agree with the World Health Organization that the procedure is a “serious threat to the health and well-being” of its victims. Opponents of such restrictions are invariably Christian conservatives. We know from a mass of evidence that the approach is unscientific, had led to self-harm and suicide, and — of course — rests on the premise that homosexuality is undesirable.

Lewis describes herself as “pro-life, no hidden agenda,” although that’s a misnomer that actually means anti-abortion. She has said she believes in banning sex-selective abortions, would increase funding for pregnancy centres that counsel women about their alternatives to abortion, and would end Canadian funding for international abortions. Gender-based abortions are certainly an issue, but they are also a common first step toward a critique of abortion itself. The “pregnancy centres” are vehemently anti-abortion, and funding abortion in developing countries is about saving the lives of women who live in extreme conditions of oppression and inequality.

Lewis also wants to restrict access to medical aid in dying, yet a well-regulated and strictly monitored policy that allows those close to death and in great pain to end their lives on their own terms, surrounded by their loves ones, seems only compassionate. The alternative to dying in dignity in such cases is not living, but dying alone and in pain.

A healthy democracy requires diversity of opinion and open debate. But it should also, responsibly and within reason, expand and not limit citizens’ rights. Lewis wants to be Tory leader and, by extension, Prime Minister of Canada. Of all Canadians. Let’s hope that this time round she’s held, with respect and courtesy, to account for her views. It’s a basic democratic and journalistic right. ◆

Rev. Michael Coren is an award-winning Toronto-based columnist and author of 18 books, appears regularly on TV and radio, and is also an Anglican priest.