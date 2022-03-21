The Voice has learned that the roofing contractor Josh Bigger, whose activist persona is “Mr. Freedom,” has falsely stated on social media that this newspaper has printed an “article” referring to anti-Covid-mandate protesters in what he considers to be a derogatory way.
This is incorrect. In fact, the newspaper printed a letter to the editor containing the remarks that Bigger objects to.
Readers are free to express their opinions on any manner of topics. As long as the statements are not defamatory, they will generally be printed. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms enshrines the right to free speech in our nation, a freedom that presumably “Mr. Freedom” supports, says Voice publisher Dave Burket.
“Ironically Bigger seems to be hoping to coerce us into changing our approach to covering anti-mandate ‘freedom’ protests, or limit the opinions we allow readers to express in the paper, which is a little off-brand for someone with ‘freedom’ in their name,” says Burket.
“Since Covid started, every time we’ve run stories about being attacked for reporting the facts, and calling out conspiracy theories, we’ve seen a spike in subscriptions. Sure enough, since these posts appeared on Facebook today [Monday, March 21] we’ve had a nice handful of new memberships come in. So, you know, post away.”
(Anyone looking to take out a voluntary membership in the Voice may do so here.)
Bigger also posted a video in which he falsely claims that the Voice has “bought” favorable online reviews. This is incorrect.
Furthermore, the letter to the editor in question does not specifically mention Bigger. It was written before the single news story about Bigger appeared in the newspaper. The letter writer was responding to a previous opinion piece that ran the week before.
A news story is an objective telling of facts.
A letter to the editor is a subjective opinion on a topic. One way to tell what you’re reading is to look at the heading at the top of the page. If it says OPINION in 32 pt. bold, chances are good that you’re not reading news, but someone’s opinion about something. See examples below.
Would you like to share an opinion about this story or anything else? Send it to [email protected]
Not satisfied with this explanation of opinion vs. news? You may take your concern to the National NewsMedia Council.
Examples of Opinion vs. News
Right-click to enlarge
This guy. With all the mandates being dropped and all of our “freedoms” being restored, he must be getting desperate for some way to draw attention to himself. So sure, be a bully and pick a fight with a little free paper!! Hahaha. Also if you look at who comments on his Facebook page, it’s mostly Americans!!
WTF!!! Hilarious!!! The Freedumb and Freedumbers strike again!!
I went to Mr Freedums page to let him and his followers know what I thought of attacking a letter to the editor. Found out Mr Freedum doesn’t like comments against him and neither do his Freedum friends. I had fun and then he blocked me. Mr Freedum doesn’t like FREEDOM of speech. Who knew
What is this Grade Three? …Attacking, name calling, etc. whether published in an article or opinion is juvenile… Be respectful… in thoughts, words and actions.
You probably shouldn’t publish articles that include defamation of character, putting it on the person writing the article isn’t quite right when you provide the platform for people to act out such behaviors. Your accessory to such, you could have chose not to publish the article. Also you admitted your doing this for subscribers. That’s great providing a platform for people to commit defamation of character and promoting such behaviors as favorable for your paper. Would you like to take this to court and see where it lands you? Are you willing to take it there?
Opinion or article you fail to follow your own ETHICS and STANDARDS. THE OPINION of MR Patterson is nothing short of juvenile unethicle biased slander. He is a little man people refer to as a coward.
All these keyboard commandos in your comment field are clueless, uneducated and ignorant people with no respect just fear. They judge and spew hate because that is all the have. Sad little people. No wonder they comment on your site and follow you! My condolences.
I am honestly CHOKING with laughter. The great champion of FREEDOM gets his kickers in a twist over a little criticism from one newspaper reader?? And then can’t believe the newspaper has supporters posting to Google reviews?? (Whoever reads Google reviews anyway??) Looks like this stunt just backfired “BIG TIME” on old Josh!!!
Hey David (commenter above), do you >>>STILL<<< not get it? It WASN'T AN ARTICLE! Man get a grip! Also has anyone else noticed that it was only The Voice than even covered this Freedumm protest to start with? I never saw anything else in any other legit media. Josh you should be thanking them for the free publicity!!!