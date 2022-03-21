The Voice has learned that the roofing contractor Josh Bigger, whose activist persona is “Mr. Freedom,” has falsely stated on social media that this newspaper has printed an “article” referring to anti-Covid-mandate protesters in what he considers to be a derogatory way.

This is incorrect. In fact, the newspaper printed a letter to the editor containing the remarks that Bigger objects to.

Readers are free to express their opinions on any manner of topics. As long as the statements are not defamatory, they will generally be printed. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms enshrines the right to free speech in our nation, a freedom that presumably “Mr. Freedom” supports, says Voice publisher Dave Burket.

“Ironically Bigger seems to be hoping to coerce us into changing our approach to covering anti-mandate ‘freedom’ protests, or limit the opinions we allow readers to express in the paper, which is a little off-brand for someone with ‘freedom’ in their name,” says Burket.

“Since Covid started, every time we’ve run stories about being attacked for reporting the facts, and calling out conspiracy theories, we’ve seen a spike in subscriptions. Sure enough, since these posts appeared on Facebook today [Monday, March 21] we’ve had a nice handful of new memberships come in. So, you know, post away.”

Bigger also posted a video in which he falsely claims that the Voice has “bought” favorable online reviews. This is incorrect.

Furthermore, the letter to the editor in question does not specifically mention Bigger. It was written before the single news story about Bigger appeared in the newspaper. The letter writer was responding to a previous opinion piece that ran the week before.

A news story is an objective telling of facts.

A letter to the editor is a subjective opinion on a topic. One way to tell what you’re reading is to look at the heading at the top of the page. If it says OPINION in 32 pt. bold, chances are good that you’re not reading news, but someone’s opinion about something. See examples below.

Not satisfied with this explanation of opinion vs. news? You may take your concern to the National NewsMedia Council.

Examples of Opinion vs. News

