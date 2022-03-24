Niagara Regional Police sergeants Adam Carter and Erin Madill collected food donations in front of Food Basics on a foggy Wednesday morning last week. It was one of 12 participating grocery stores in Niagara and the only one in Pelham.

Nine regional food banks, including Pelham Cares, benefitted from the five-day food drive. By the end of the week, the NRPS said that officers had collected 21,767 pounds of food and $12,200 in cash and gift card donations, as well as 250 cases of cereal from Post Cereals Canada.

“We are so very happy with the result this year,” said event organizer Constable Jay McCarthy in a media statement. “It really is a great feeling to be a part of this food drive, knowing that the donations will be going directly to support families in need in Niagara. Giving to your local food banks doesn’t have to be just during a food drive, they are great people who are willing to take donations year-round.”