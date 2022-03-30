My heartfelt thanks

Anyone who was driving down Haist Street on March 11 and past A.K. Wigg would have thought the worst, seeing the whole school on the front lawn along with fire trucks with lights flashing. But no, it was unbelievably for me, the crossing guard Violet, who was retiring after 22 years. May I take the time and space to thank the staff and parents and Fire Department—and especially all the children of the school for an “epic” send off. As a friend mentioned after seeing my picture on the front page of the Voice, this could only happen in a small town like Fonthill. This was the ultimate compliment for this town, as on that day it truly felt like the old village of Fonthill that I remember when we first moved here 30-odd years ago. Thanks to Don Rickers for a well-written article. It was an absolute pleasure to serve this town. You have no idea how full my heart is after being sent off like this, and I will remember my children that I crossed forever. Violet Steingart

Fonthill

Never judge a donkey as it may be a miracle bearer Thank you for publishing the enlightening letter to the editor titled, “Flag Tainted by backwoods-bearded man-children” [March 9, p.5]. Brilliant in expressiveness, thought and keen insights, this letter definitely needs to be acknowledged as it very well represents the views of a fraction of the population that is supportive of the Covid mandates and whose sentiments have been recently diverted from domestic to international issues. We cannot forget, however, that no matter what happens in the world, our daily lives are first and foremost devoted to our beautiful Canada and our families and fellow citizens. Why does the letter writer think there is a need for the long-retired Honourable Brian Peckford, one of the fathers of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to re-enter the public scene and stand as the lead plaintiff in a federal court case challenging the validity of the federal government’s ban on travel for unvaccinated people? Why was there a need for fellow citizens to stand together for hours in bitter cold in peaceful protests around the country? Did the letter writer see some of the many pictures posted all over the social media of young families and folks from all walks of life participating? Did he actually see who attended the rally in his local park? The people who stand out may not well represent the multitude of diverse individuals participating in weekly protests and rallies across the country. Yes, donkeys do bray but there was also one that carried Mary on her sacred journey yielding a miracle, so we have to be very careful about a blanket judgment. Inspired by our own Prime Minister, we have done a lot of judging and labelling recently. It is time to start understanding each other, to listen and act with compassion for those who might have different points of view but who are still contributing in our beautiful mosaic of everyday life. It is utterly extreme to segregate individuals for simply making different health choices. I would recommend that the letter writer find such a person and spend some time with them listening with compassion and open heart and mind. There might be deep reasons for these choices and careful considerate evaluation is needed in each and every case. After all, did our own Prime Minister not say in the December 2021 Mandate Letter to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship that “we must work toward a better future where everyone has a real and fair chance at success and no one is left behind”? Should this not apply to our own Canadian peoples? Peace begins by opening our loving heart to our neighbour and only then expands into true empathy towards people in crisis in faraway lands. Otherwise, we remain shallow and ineffective on both fronts, no matter what we think or say. Eva Cabaca

Beamsville

PELHAM AND COVID-19 | Mayor Marvin Junkin

Getting accustomed to going maskless; April events