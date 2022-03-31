Abortion has once again become a political issue in Canada as the various candidates for leadership of the Conservative Party are questioned about where they stand — on a subject that really has been decided. But those on the Canadian right tend to follow their allies to the south, and the US Supreme Court, with its six conservative judges, has been hearing oral arguments about the issue, based on a case that would never have been considered just a few years ago. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization concerns a Mississippi law banning abortion at 15 weeks. Under Roe v. Wade and the less well-known Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, the Mississippi law is unconstitutional.

But that has never stopped the anti-choice movement. Thing is, abortion rates have been shown to decline if contraceptives are freely available, modern sex education provided in schools, public day-care guaranteed, healthcare socialized, minimum wage increased, and paid maternity leave extended. Yet most Christian conservatives oppose all of these policies, making it difficult not to conclude that they’re more interested in controlling women than protecting what they define as life.

That definition, however, is not rooted in the very Christianity they proclaim. The Christian position is that life begins with the first breath. The abortion obsession is a recent phenomenon. As for scripture, it’s vague at best and at one point even demands abortion. That’s in The Book of Numbers, where if a husband thinks that his wife is pregnant due to a relationship with another man, she is to drink an abortion-inducing poison.

Exodus says that, “When people who are fighting injure a pregnant woman so that there is a miscarriage, and yet no further harm follows, the one responsible shall be fined what the woman’s husband demands, paying as much as the judges determine. If any harm follows, then you shall give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.” So, a miscarriage caused by violence leads to a fine but if there is harm to the woman, of if she dies, the wrongdoer could be executed.

These texts are, strangely enough, ignored by anti-abortionists. They instead point to the Genesis reference to the sin of murder. But the Hebrew used in Genesis refers to adults, not unborn children. They counter with Psalm 139: “For it was you who formed my inward parts; you knit me together in my mother’s womb… My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes beheld my unformed substance. In your book were written all the days that were formed for me, when none of them as yet existed.”

The style of the Old Testament is often hyperbolic and metaphorical

It’s poetic but has nothing to do with the scientific definition of life’s beginning. The style of the Old Testament is often hyperbolic and metaphorical, and this passage is about God’s omnipotence, the deity’s intimate knowledge of all creatures. Jeremiah uses similar wording: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” But, again, consider what is being emphasized here. A “prophet to the nations” is not like other people, but chosen specifically by God for a holy purpose. The language describes the uniqueness of God’s prophet, not fetal development.

Jeremiah also happens to write, “Cursed be the day, the day when my mother bore me, let it not be blessed…. Why did I come forth from the womb to see toil and sorrow, and spend my days in shame?”

The New Testament story usually quoted concerns Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist, meeting Mary, the mother of Jesus. Luke’s Gospel: “In those days Mary set out and went with haste to a Judean town in the hill country, where she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth. When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the child leaped in her womb. And Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.” Lyrical but hardly pertinent. Nobody disputes that there is movement in the womb and, as with Jeremiah, the phrasing is used because of the significance of who is being described.

There really is little else said about the issue in the more than 700,000 words in the Bible. Odd, that. Then again, perhaps not. Selective truth has, alas, become all too common in certain circles, and that’s very worrying indeed. ◆

Rev. Michael Coren is an award-winning Toronto-based columnist and author of 18 books, appears regularly on TV and radio, and is also an Anglican priest.