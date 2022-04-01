Harmony Personal Care Services a local option

According to Statistics Canada, some 15 percent of Canada’s population is 65 and older, outnumbering children age 14-and-under for the first time. It is estimated that by 2036 the senior demographic will account for 25 percent of Canada’s total population. Currently, eight percent of Canadians receive some form of home-based healthcare, a number that will continue to grow.

Personal support workers (PSWs) fill a critical need, providing assistance to patients who are elderly, physically disabled, and chronically ill, helping them to live their lives comfortably within a supportive environment. These professionals may work within a client’s home, at long-term care facilities and nursing homes, in hospitals, and elsewhere. Personal support workers are caring, compassionate, and hard-working professionals, and the quality services that they offer are essential in addressing the personal and health needs of the Canadian population.

Harmony Personal Care Services launched last October, serving Welland, Pelham, and the Niagara region. Business partners Tanya Dorvil and Njeri Mugwe were PSWs for many years in Toronto, with a combined experience of 37 years in the industry. They decided to escape the big-city environment and relocate with their families to Niagara.

“We recognize that each individual has specific needs according to their health, living arrangements — at home or in long term care, hospital, or hospice — culture and religion, and basic personal preferences,” said Mugwe. “We have built a team of PSWs, screening them carefully, to ensure that they have the skills and compassion to serve their clients.”

Hygiene (showering, bathing), grooming (oral care, hair care, dressing), toileting, light meal prep, and housekeeping are all services provided, as are in-home activities such as exercise and games, and recreational outings beyond the home.

Medication management, monitoring blood sugar and blood pressure, palliative care, and Alzheimer/dementia care are provided by PSW workers, who are also available for travel accompaniment to medical appointments, banking, and personal commitments.

The phones at Harmony are on 24/7 in the event of emergency.

“We currently have 15 to 20 private clients, but at the peak of the pandemic, we had 83 patients in nursing and retirement homes throughout the region, served by 20 caregivers,” said Dorvil. “Our primary focus at this stage is to return to private homes in the community, assisting seniors and their families with respite relief, companionship, and all of our PSW services.”

Previous client Jamie Poehlman, of Toronto, praised the duo.

“My father’s wish was to stay in his home, and Njeri and Tanya made this possible. He flourished under their exceptional care. They worked around my schedule, with support whenever it was needed. They also provided services including grocery shopping, medication pick-up, delicious home-cooked meals, and even a regular haircut.”

A fully insured company, Harmony’s PSW assignments are based on a minimum call of three hours service. Free consultations and fee estimates are offered over the telephone.

“Some clients qualify through their insurer for PSW coverage, said Mugwe. “People should look into potential coverage through their life and disability insurance. Many will qualify if they’ve had a stroke or serious medical setback.”

Harmony Personal Care Services may be reached via email: [email protected], or by phone at 905-347-2273. Their website is: www.harmonypcs.com