The Fonthill Lions will host their 69th Agriculture Night on April 19 at their club house on Highway 20. The event has been a staple since 1945, when founding Lion Gord Klager introduced the concept.

At 6:30, the evening commences with a symposium (that’s a fancy Greek word for drinks and conversation), followed by supper at 7 PM.

Kevin Forbes is the guest speaker for this year’s Agricultural Night, having transitioned from commercial banking to family dairy farming. Kevin’s grandparents purchased Forbesvue Farms in Sarnia in the 1940s, and Forbes and his family now run the operation, tending to over 200 cows.

Organizer Robert Yungblut, ably assisted by fellow Lion Fred Arbour, expects about 120 to attend. A prize table with ticket draws will be available, with local merchants donating gifts. The event generally raises about $2000, with all proceeds funding local charities, including Pelham Cares. Pelham Funeral Home is the sponsor for the event.

Tickets are $25 each, and can be obtained by calling Arbour 289-214-2616, or emailing [email protected]. Alternatively, Fonthill Lions members have tickets for sale in person.