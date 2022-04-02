The International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (ISWNE) has featured a recent Voice editorial in its March newsletter.

Headlined, “Kore tries to pull an Augustyn, It’s deja vu all over again,” the commentary ran in the newspaper’s February 22 edition. It called out Pelham Town Councillor Ron Kore’s attempt—aided by Councillor Marianne Stewart—to break off relations with the Voice. “The Kore motion attempts to do indirectly what would clearly be illegal if done directly — it’s an effort to silence fair-minded journalism that actually follows and discusses the decisions of this council,” read the editorial in part.

“It’s always gratifying to be recognized by your peers,” said Contributing News Editor Don Rickers.

ISWNE was founded in 1955 at Southern Illinois University, and has members in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.