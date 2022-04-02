Safe driving practices protect everyone

Last Wednesday, March 23, marked the fourth anniversary of Ontario Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, and Pelham was eager to take part in the celebration.

Bylaw officer Melissa Grodesky, along with the rest of the bylaw team, paid a surprise visit to each crossing guard during their morning shift, and gleefully dispensed hugs and presents —personalized mugs and Tim Horton’s gift cards.

Steve Bujcacz had his first day on the job, replacing Violet Steingart, who retired from her post across from A.K. Wigg Public School last week after 22 years of service.

Betsy Waters, a three-year veteran of the crossing guard force, oversees the four-way stop corner of Canboro Road and Haist Street. It’s a tough assignment, and not without its risks.

“It’s great group of kids, but we really need to teach some people in Pelham how to drive,” lamented Betsy. “Yesterday, we nearly had four accidents at this corner. One guy came within a foot of being T-boned in his vehicle, and another brushed by me when I wasn’t even back on the sidewalk. I just turned around and pointed to my [stop] sign.”

Drivers, including cyclists, must stop and yield the entire width of the roadway, waiting for pedestrians to clear the road, at school crossings and any location where there is a crossing guard. Only when pedestrians and school crossing guards are safely on the sidewalk can drivers and cyclists proceed.

Failing to yield to pedestrians can bring a fine of up to $1000, and trigger four driver license demerit points. Drivers who do not stop for a school bus could receive an initial fine of $2000, plus six demerit points, and even receive six months imprisonment in extreme cases.

According to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), children age five to 14 are at the highest risk of being involved in a pedestrian accident, since their small stature makes them more difficult for motorists to see, and their impulsive movements make their actions unpredictable.

When behind the wheel of a car during school hours, there are simple behaviours to keep kids safe.

Drive the speed limit, and be attentive. Rushing to get the kids to school before work is no excuse to compromise safety. When in a school zone, drivers must adhere to a 30-40 kilometre per hour speed limit.

Be alert for children crossing at intersections. If you are traveling within a school zone, take extra care to compensate for children who may run or ride their bikes onto the road unexpectedly.

Stop for school buses. It’s the law. You must remain stopped until the bus’s lights stop flashing or the bus begins to move. Drivers on roads without medians must stop for school buses regardless of which direction they are traveling.

Put down your phone. Driving and using your phone is a dangerous combination, and can have tragic consequences.