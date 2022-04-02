The 35th annual Pelham Art Festival Show and Sale, May 6 to 8, features 55 artists and artisans. The pandemic necessitated a virtual show last year, but 2022 marks the return to an in-person event on Mother’s Day weekend. The venue is the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill. The Festival is also available on-line, May 5 to 15, at pelhamartfestival.com.

Opening Night on Friday, May 6 runs 7 PM to 10 PM. Entry is $15, and includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a cash wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, the event runs 10 AM to 5 PM. The entry fee is $7, with a la carte food available for purchase, a cash wine bar, and live music. Children under 12 have free admission.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Pelham libraries, student art scholarships, and community arts projects. The Pelham Art Festival says it has proudly donated over $435,000 back to the community.

Ahead of this year’s event, the Voice is highlighting winning artists from last year’s competition, starting with Cathy Cullis, who lives in Niagara on the Lake with her husband, who is also an artist. They relocated from Burlington about eight years ago.

“I guess I started drawing when I was kid,” said Cullis. “Everybody likes to draw cartoons and that sort of stuff. But once I was working and looking after a family, I didn’t really have the time to pay much attention to art. When I retired, I picked it up again. I just thought ‘now’s my time.’ I’m pretty self-directed, since I didn’t attend college or university for art. I did take a lot of workshops with professional artists from the United States and Canada in pastel, because that’s what I work in. Pastels are my medium of choice. I have dabbled a bit in oil, but I haven’t gotten very far in it because I just love painting in pastel.”

Cullis has paintings in this year’s show, including a number of landscapes. She seeks natural inspiration around Niagara-on-the- Lake, and also during her travels to places like Norway and Vancouver Island.

“A lot of my work is based on reference photographs I’ve taken on vacations,” she said.

Cullis’ work has earned her the title master pastelist with Pastel Artists Canada. She also holds signature and master member status with the organization. This is her second year with the Pelham Art Festival.