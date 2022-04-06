Popular Village Boutique opens a second location

Carol LaCivita and her daughter Alexandra operate a successful fashion boutique in Ridgeway, and saw an opportunity to expand into a second location in Fonthill. It was an easy decision.

March 17 was the opening day of the Village Boutique’s new home in the Shops on 20 plaza, Unit B-8, at 160 Highway 20 East. Located between the new McDonald’s and Starbucks, the store features popular women’s fashion brands like Tribal, Charlie B, Frank Lyman, Kaffe, and Hatley. Clothing, accessories, and gift items are all available.

Looking for a unique item, or a specific size? Carol welcomes special orders. Searching for that perfect gift? Custom wrapping is offered at no extra charge. Keen to shop from home? The boutique’s online store is open 24 hours a day.

The boutique even offers a Girls Night, in which a group of five or more friends can select a date and time to enjoy an exclusive shopping experience.

“We’re really focused on stylish, affordable casual clothes for everyday,” said Carol, who earlier in her career was a buyer for major retailers like Walmart, Zellers, and Carter’s Oshkosh. “Both Alexandra and I studied retail merchandising at Niagara College, and are looking to fill a niche in the marketplace. My husband, Pat, is a development consultant, and when he was working on the first phase of the plaza, women were coming by to ask if a ladies clothing store would be on site. So we took the plunge.”

Carol and Alexandra plan to travel back and forth every day between their two locations.

“Personalized service is what we’re all about. And as the pandemic winds down, ladies are really ready to shop!” said Carol. “Fonthill doesn’t have a lot of chain stores, and I feel that a lot of people are trying to support small, independent local businesses. That’s what we found during the pandemic at our Ridgeway location. Our business really didn’t waver.”

The boutique carries specialty clothing for women who play golf and pickleball, plus shoes and coats, and some affordable costume jewelry.

The mother and daughter duo cover both youth and middle-age demographics with their clothing lines.

“We have a lot of mother and daughter teams coming in and shopping, because we carry styles that appeal to both,” said Alexandra. “We’re all about quality and affordability.”

Because 90 percent of men’s underwear is bought by women, they also stock a selection of items for gents, including SAXX underwear, designed with the male anatomy in mind, with all styles equipped with the patented BallPark Pouch.

Village Boutique is open seven days a week, ten to six Monday through Friday, ten to five on Saturdays, and Sundays noon to four. The shop will also be participating in the upcoming Kinsmen Club Home Show at the Meridian Community Centre, April 9 and 10.

To reach Carol or Alexandra, call 905-892-6262, or visit them online at www.thevillageboutique.ca