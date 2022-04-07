License plate fee rebate a new low

In the earliest days of Ontario’s history, voting privileges were reserved for a select few who comprised only a fraction of the general population. Initially votes were cast orally, so it was quite easy for unscrupulous individuals who held a vested interest in the outcome of an election to manipulate the results for their own purposes. A voter could be swayed by the offer of an unlimited supply of alcohol. Or worse: he could be threatened with bodily harm and thus intimidated to cast his ballot for a particular candidate. And what if he accepted the free booze and then tried to renege on his promise to cast his ballot for his benefactor? Votes were documented and the results were publicly available. Heaven help the man who decided to accept the bribe and then fail to live up to his bargain. Fortunately we have come a long way since the early days of British North America. Vote-buying is illegal. We have laws to prevent the sort of behaviour described above and candidates vying for office are bound by the laws we have set in place in order to establish a level playing field. But as they say: the more things change, the more they stay the same—just not exactly the same, I fear. In the past, a vote in return for liquor cost the individual NOTHING MORE than his vote. He could down his beer and walk away with no further commitment of any kind. Today the process is a little more complicated. We buy into a promise—the reward for our vote comes not before, like the glass of beer, but after the election is over. We then pay for the promises we have approved by paying the taxes for them. The not-so-subtle difference is that it is the taxpayer and not the candidate who pays. Politicians of every political stripe still try to influence the electorate with promises now underwritten by our own money. Sometimes we are offered new subway lines, buck-a-beer, or a new highway. The range of goodies on offer is almost limitless. To be sure, most of them are valid, since they outline a party’s platform for the future of the province. This is entirely acceptable and we are free to vote for the party whose platform appeals to us. There is no intimidation implied. We are all aware that the concomitant tax bill is inevitable, if we are to support the kind of society we want. What is it they say about death and taxes? Still, if we want our society to function, we cannot avoid them. Taxes provide us with medical support, roads and highways, education, and pension plans. They are essential to our Canadian way of life and while we may grumble about paying them we do so, for the most part willingly, because we are fully aware of their importance. However, some promises are nothing more than a crass attempt by a politician to buy power. In this regard, Premier Ford has sunk just about as low as he can go with his license plate rebate. He is offering the voter a cash incentive in return for his or her vote. Much like the offer of liquor for a vote, this is nothing more than a blatant attempt to buy our support. In my view, Mr. Ford’s rebate cheque to support “hardworking” Canadians reflects his moral bankruptcy. He is no better than the thugs who offered either a beer or a beating in return for a vote in the early days of British North America. And the worst is yet to come: he has yet to explain which of our social programs will have to be cut to allow him to cover the billions in revenue which will be lost this year and in the years to come. I cherish my vote and have exercised my right to cast a ballot every single time the opportunity has presented itself since I was first able to do so. Men and women have fought and died for my right to cast those votes. Few, if any voters today would sell their vote for a glass of beer, although some might conceivably be swayed by a promise of a buck-a-beer. I, certainly, would not. This rebate cheque will not sway me one iota. By reverting to the vote-buying tactics worthy of the scoundrels of early British North America, Mr. Ford has shown his true colours. In the light of this blatant attempt to buy votes, I cannot see how anyone else could cast a ballot for him either. Don MacRae

Ridgeville

Biblical citations misleading

Michael Coren’s false “facts” serve no one [Common Decency, “Selective truth serves no one,” March 30, p.4]. Abortion stats in Canada have maintained a 100,000 annual average since 1992, following the advent of “modern sex education” taught in schools in the early ‘70s. Hospital care in Canada was “socialized” in 1957, with full health coverage by 1972. Yet, reported abortions climbed steadily from 52,400 in 1974 to 111,526 in 1997. Ontario “adjusted” their reporting for 2011 – 2014, potentially under-reporting by nearly 50 percent. According to StatsCan, four clinics did not report at all in 2006, resulting in a significant under coverage of induced abortions performed in clinics. (See the History of the Therapeutic Abortion Survey.) Since reporting ceased to be mandatory for clinics, many do not, skewing numbers downward. In each of 2008 – 2014, one or more clinics did not report. Abortions caused by Mifegymiso, the “morning-after pill,” are likewise not reported. Neither Ontario nor Quebec report non-resident abortions, further compromising accuracy of data. Coren’s most egregious error is his attempt to justify abortion by misrepresenting Biblical text. The account cited in Numbers 5:11-31 makes no mention of pregnancy. A husband suspicious of his wife’s unfaithfulness, was given a process to ascertain whether she has betrayed him. Dust from the temple floor is mixed with holy water for her to drink. If guilty, her “belly shall swell and her thigh shall rot,” or “fall away,” meaning it will decay, and she will be cursed among her people. She will be disfigured and disabled, attesting to her guilt. No pregnancy, nor miscarriage. If she is innocent, the water has no affect on her at all, and the text says that she will be able to conceive, indicating that the deformity caused to the guilty woman would prevent conception. The Exodus 21:22 passage reads, “…if her fruit depart, but no mischief follows…” The Hebrew word translated as “depart” is a general word meaning coming or going out, or being brought out or forth. Used in Genesis 10:14 and 35:11, of a child “com[ing] forth” out of his father, and in Genesis 38:28-30, it refers to the live birth of twin brothers. The Exodus verse says that a premature birth causing no harm to or death of the child, may be punished as the husband sees fit, but verse 23 states, “If any mischief follows, then shall you give life for life, eye for eye…” etc. The death or injury of the child or mother is punishable by death or comparable injury to the assailant. Again, Coren manipulates the Scripture to suit his rebellious position. God defined murder in multiple passages (De 19:11; Ex 21:14; Num 35:15-24) as the deliberate taking of life an innocent. Scripture puts no limits on the age of the murdered. The life and personhood of the unborn child is unequivocally affirmed throughout the Bible, including those texts Coren chooses to dismiss; his argument is vacuous. Coren is on dangerous ground; God pronounced a curse upon all who add to or take away from His Word. Self-serving manipulation of the Scriptures is condemned in that Text, and doubly to those who wear the title “reverend.” Coren does well to take warning. Mary Tucker

Fonthill

Time to turn off the election promises spigot

Canadians, although notoriously known for our forgiving ways and short memories, have had enough! The historical way to achieve success in politics was to promise to spend our money on whatever was popular at the time. Homefully this time will be different! Tell us what you are prepared to do to save our money! Will you hold your friends accountable for the abuses in our long term care homes? It is truly sad that in order to market your self successfully, and become a representative of the masses, you have to be a member of the elite and unfortunately think like them. Try to think like the “average Joe” and not be bound by the historical dedication to the wealthy power brokers. Tom Airth

Burlington

COTE’S COMMENTS | Larry Coté

Happy places can be found

In this space it is my preference to write about pleasant topics as I encounter them. Frankly, it has recently become more difficult to discover subjects that are both pleasant to write about and a joy to read. Seemingly, and at this very time, we are inundated with a boatload of unpleasant events and happenings. However, if we look closely at our lives and surroundings we have much to be grateful for and happy about. Actually, we are fortunate to be embraced by a host of pleasantries—too many to itemize here. However, to mention a few might momentarily help overcome a few current unpleasantries and start you to thinking more often about the many pleasantries in your life. The first of those items to be happy about are those who help to raise our children to be knowledgeable and productive citizens — our children’s teachers. Most children grow to love and respect their teachers and are happy to embrace that relationship. As I observe most students at all grade levels they are eager to get to the environments that their teachers create. As a result they burst from their classrooms at the end of the school day full of vim and vigour and with smiles that dispel any sort of gloom. At that moment, they are likely the happiest they will be for that entire day. If you are looking for a dose of happiness just visit a kindergarten. Assuredly, you will come away bereft of any thoughts about worldly unpleasantries and wearing a smile. The next group to be mentioned here are the many people who comprise our healthcare system, from ambulance paramedics to the nurses and doctors who attend to our wellbeing. These people aim to turn our personal unpleasantries to better health and happiness. They help to make our lives more liveable and freer from gloom. Perhaps you might not agree with this next group who contribute to making our lives more liveable—our politicians and civic administrators. Putting aside your darts and politics for awhile, you might discern how much they influence our lives and ultimately try to provide for our betterment. Many of us love to bash our politicians. However, for the most part, in addition to a heartwarming handshake they attempt to make our lives more liveable. In most communities there are groups and collectivities that provide a variety of services that contribute to the wellness and vitality of the citizenry. These non-government organizations (NGOs) are operated by volunteers and make life happier for the clientele they serve throughout the community. In return, they find much enjoyment in being of service without fanfare. Well, my fellow citizens, I hope you might see the point of this brief visitation to happier places where some of our pleasantries can reside. You can now take the time to turn your thoughts to other pleasant groups and associations and might momentarily dispel some of the unpleasantries that tend to occupy our minds. ◆

PELHAM AND COVID-19 | Mayor Marvin Junkin

Older Niagara residents once again at higher Covid risk