Niagara firefighting gear is headed to the Rock.

Fire Chief Terry Edwards of Little Burnt Bay, a small coastal town in north-central Newfoundland, was at Pelham’s Fire Station 1 last week to take delivery of a fire truck and equipment. Edwards and his brigade of 14 volunteers also serve neighbouring communities.

“In addition to the fire truck which Pelham supplied, we reached out to local municipalities to offer expired but serviceable gear,” said Pelham Fire Chief Bob Lymburner.

Ten communities — Fort Erie, Haldimand County, Lincoln, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls, Pelham, St. Catharines, Thorold, Wainfleet, and Welland — contributed firefighting supplies to stock the donated truck.

Equipment included a breathing air compressor and self-contained breathing apparatus, rapid intervention team packs, 70 lengths of 50 foot fire hose plus nozzles and valves, automobile extrication tools, 50 sets of bunker gear and helmets, and CPR training mannequins and training books.

“Fort Erie sent a pumper trucker out to Newfoundland in 2021,” said Lymburner. “This is Pelham’s first donation out that way. We’ve made these contacts through our Fire Chiefs Association, and are always happy to share with our brother and sister firefighters, especially those out east or in the north that don’t have big budgets.”

Pelham sent a pumper truck a few years ago to Bearskin Lake, the most northern Indigenous reserve in the province.

“We are part of a group called Firefighters Without Borders, organized through Mississauga Fire,” said Lymburner. “Shipping containers of used firefighting equipment are sent to other countries, most recently to Ukraine.”

The drive home for Edwards will take approximately 30 hours. When he reaches North Sydney, Nova Scotia, he’ll drive the fire truck onto a ferry which will take eight hours to arrive at Port aux Basques, Newfoundland. The truck will be inspected once it arrives in Little Burnt Bay, with the intention of having it in service as quickly as possible.