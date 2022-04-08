Young children are especially vulnerable to trauma

As reported by the Associated Press, the United Nations Children’s Agency has estimated that half of Ukraine’s children (4.3 million of an estimated 7.5 million) have fled their homes.

The BBC says that some 6.5 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries to the west, such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.

Ukraine’s population prior to the Russian invasion was 44 million.

It is unclear how many Ukrainian refugees are in Canada, but the CBC suggests that the total could approach 10,000. The Canadian government has pledged that an “unlimited” number of Ukrainians may enter Canada for three years, to allow them stability for a temporary period. They would be allowed visitors visas, along with work and study permits.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has established a dedicated service channel for Ukraine immigration enquiries at 613-321-4243. Clients can add the keyword “Ukraine2022” to the IRCC crisis web form to have their enquiry prioritized.

However, Irene Newton, President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) Niagara Chapter, voiced frustration at the process of identifying and vetting Ukrainian refugees, and providing financial resources for their basic needs.

“We are in a quandary at present,” she told the Voice. “We have had no answers from the federal government regarding funding. They have said they will process documents like visas, but that they will rely on ‘resettling agencies’ such as the Red Cross to vet refugees.”

Newton is not sure how many Ukrainian refugees are currently in the region, but said the UCC Niagara Chapter had been working with local businesses to find employment for them. However, given that the vast majority are children, women, and the elderly (males between 18 and 60 have been required to stay behind in Ukraine to fight the invading Russian army), labour jobs offered by local industries are not a good fit.

“The Ukrainian community in Niagara is ready to supply clothing and other resources,” said Newton. “We have lots of support here, with Ukrainian schools and churches, medical professionals, and connections with Niagara College, Brock University, and many social agencies.”

Both the UCC Niagara Chapter and the Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre have commented that when the call went out for local families to take in Ukrainian refugees, the response was enormous, just as it was when Syrian and Afghan refugees needed help in the past.

One of the concerns of the mass intake of Ukrainian refugees is the integration of displaced children into the Canadian school systems. It is clear that supports must be put in place, both for the Ukrainian students, and their classroom teachers.

Adding to the trauma of the war they have escaped, Ukrainian refugee children must deal with the interruption of their schooling, and adjustment to an unfamiliar education system that likely includes learning a new language, either English or, in Quebec, French. Socio-emotional and mental health issues are part of the equation as well.

Dr. Snezana Obradovic–Ratkovic, a research officer, instructor, and scholar in the Faculty of Education at Brock, has studied the influence of wartime trauma on immigrant children and teachers. A high school biology and chemistry teacher by training, she came to Canada from Yugoslavia in 1998 as as result of the war in Bosnia, with two young children and three suitcases, and settled in Niagara Falls.

To support my family, I cleaned hotel rooms, sold donuts and coffee, pumped gasoline, and delivered newspapers

“I didn’t speak English. I had nobody to support me, no social networks. My teaching credentials were not recognized,” said Ratkovic. “To support my family, I cleaned hotel rooms, sold donuts and coffee, pumped gasoline, and delivered newspapers.”

She enrolled in a three-month intensive English language program at Brock 23 years ago, and commenced an educational journey that eventually led to Masters and Doctoral degrees at Brock.

“Many refugee children have experienced trauma, fleeing in fear, trying to find a safe place in the world,” said Ratkovic. “They have witnessed humiliation, violence, illness, personal injury, and displacement. These experiences may have been short-lived, or repetitive and accumulated. Orphaned minors post-migration may continue to experience neglect, abuse, and distress.”

After this trauma, refugee children might find it hard to trust people, said Ratkovic. Trauma is associated with mental health concerns, substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. Forced displacement often leads to feelings of uncertainty, fear, anger, and sadness.

“The local community here in Niagara appears to be welcoming to Ukrainian refugees, and that’s definitely a good sign,” said Ratkovic. “But sometimes refugees can experience marginalization, through racism and discrimination in schools, from peers, educators, or community members. It does, unfortunately, happen.”

Ratkovic stressed a need for proactive, rather than reactive, approaches in dealing with the educational supports for refugees.

“Some teachers have acknowledged publicly that they don’t know how to respond to the needs of refugee students,” she said. “Canadian teachers have a big task to accomplish. They are expected not only to welcome Ukrainian refugee children, but also to provide for domestic students in their classroom, and create safe spaces for all of them. To accomplish this task, they must teach for intercultural understanding, peace, coexistence, and student wellbeing.”

Teachers cannot accomplish this task on their own, stressed Ratkovic. They require local, cross-Canada, and global partnerships. Further research networks and collaborations are required to fully understand the roles of teachers, policymakers, refugee families, and communities in easing the transition of refugee students in our schools.

“Canada really reacted in a timely fashion, and developed new programs to ease refugee entrance and resettlement in Canada,” said Ratkovic. “We’ll have to wait and see how it all develops.”

Making connections with other students in the school or local community who are from the same country and, ideally, who speak the same language, is a sensible step, said Ratkovic.

Schools also need to create safe spaces where refugee students can share their experiences and express their feelings through verbal and non-verbal, arts-based engagements, she said.