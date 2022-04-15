If you ask someone why they decided to start a vegetable garden you can expect a variety of answers. Some do it so that they know exactly where their food comes from. Others for the joy of watching things grow. Another common reason is to try to save some money. But this last can be easier said than done, given how expensive gardening can become. So here are some tips to stretch the dollar in your garden this year.

A common mistake that many new gardeners make that ends up wasting money is either picking the wrong plants to grow, or growing too many of them. Let’s start with the first point. Pick foods to grow that you will actually eat and that will grow well in your gardening conditions. This seems like obvious advice, but if you’re anything like me, it’s easy to get swept up at the garden centre seeing all the neat seedlings or seed packets of veggies that you have never heard of before, wanting to give them a try. So it’s best to stick with the familiar staples you’re likely to make the most use of in a variety of meals, such as tomatoes, bell peppers, lettuces, kale, potatoes, onions or carrots.

The next thing to keep in mind is space. Seedlings that are planted too close together will often produce less and smaller fruit than plants that have adequate room to grow. Sometimes less really is more. Another thing to keep in mind is that some varieties (mainly squashes, legumes and cucumbers) are sprawlers, which take up a lot of real estate in order to produce. You can minimize their sprawling by growing these plants vertically on a sturdy fence or a trellis (if you already have one on hand). It’s even possible to grow squashes this way.

Maximizing your garden space will also help give you more bang for your buck. While some leafy greens such as kale can be harvested repeatedly as they produce fresh leaves after each picking, others such as some varieties of lettuce and spinach are single harvest (while other varieties may also be repeatedly harvested). This works particularly well, since lettuce and spinach are also cold weather crops that you can plant earlier and then replace with tomatoes or peppers later in the spring.

Starting your own seeds at home can also save money, since seeds cost less than buying seedlings that have already been started. Garden centres usually sell vegetable seedlings in packs of four. So spending $1.50 for a packet of 100 seeds instead of $1.50 for a pack of 4 seedlings is not a bad deal. Leftover seed packets when stored properly can still sprout years after you buy them. You may think it would be a good idea to harvest the seeds from produce you buy at the grocery store. Unfortunately, most of these store-bought veggies have either immature or infertile seeds. You may succeed in growing a plant, but that plant may not give you any fruit, or if it does, the fruit may not resemble the veggie you took the seeds from. However, you might be able to collect the seeds from your own garden produce, save it, and replant it the following year with more success.

For my garden, I choose things that tend to be more expensive to buy at the supermarket, or else things that store well so they can be enjoyed in the winter. Produce such as raspberries, blueberries, asparagus and rhubarb tend to be very pricey (regardless of the season). But if you spend $20 for their respective perennial plants, they will more than pay for themselves in the amount of food that they produce year after year. You might be surprised at how many raspberries a small bush can produce. You can stretch this even further by waiting to buy your plants at the end of a season when they are discounted. However, the drawback to these perennials is that it usually takes a few growing seasons for the plant to establish and actually start producing food. As for storing things, root veggies such as potatoes, carrots, turnips, beets etc. are all good choices as they will keep for a long time when stored in a cool, dry and dark place, making them attractive options for budget-minded gardeners.

If you want to grow robust plants with high yields, you will need to feed and water them routinely in the summer. The problem is fertilizer and water are expensive, especially on repeat. Instead of choosing the pricey granular or spray fertilizers sold in stores, there are some cheaper organic options. You can boost your soil fertility in the spring or fall by applying any of the following: adding homemade compost derived from food scraps, buying a few bags of well-rotted animal manure, or by sowing a cover crop. Let’s unpack each of these in turn.

Making your own compost is a little more involved and takes time to produce, (it’s not something you can make in a couple of weeks), although if you’re in it for the long haul and you have the space, it is worth doing. If you don’t have the space or time to make your own compost, there are other options. The Niagara Region holds a compost event each fall that allows residents to obtain up to three 20 litre bags of compost in exchange for some non-perishable food items or small cash donations to local charities, an excellent deal.

Bags of well-rotted animal manure can be found easily in the spring at grocery and hardware stores, nurseries etc. for only a few dollars a bag. Don’t worry, this manure has already been broken down to a soil like consistency and doesn’t have the odor you would expect it to have. Chicken manure tends to be the highest in nitrogen, which is the nutrient most commonly depleted in soils after years of planting crops. But really, any of the options you find should work well.

Finally, sowing a cover crop (my Babcia’s favourite option) in the fall or the spring such as winter wheat, alfalfa or clover is an excellent way of affordably adding nutrients to your garden (since cover crop seeds don’t cost much). This tried-and-true method has been relied upon by farmers for centuries. Cover crops can gather the nitrogen plants need to grow from the air, and then store it in their stems and roots. This method is a little more time consuming however, since you have to mow or pull and turn the crop over in order for it to break down and release these nutrients back into the soil for your veggies to take up.

Unless it is a very wet summer, watering your garden is pretty much unavoidable. But you can cut down on water by mulching around your plants, which prevents the water from evaporating too quickly at the surface. Mulching also has the added benefit of keeping the weeds to a minimum. You can mulch with a variety of easily obtainable and inexpensive items such as straw, natural wood chips, fallen leaves and even grass clippings. Of course, you can also use a rain barrel as a water source, and there are many DIY options you can find on the internet for this.

Having the right gardening tools can lighten the load, but also your bank account. My go-to for affordable garden supplies are garage sales and thrift shops. If that fails, much of what you need, including gardening gloves, plant tags and trowels, can be found at the dollar store.

Lastly, garden pests waste your effort and money by eating your crops, especially if you have to resort to buying insecticide. The best way to keep pests at bay is to walk your garden daily and inspect for any damage or signs of infestation. Hand picking pesky bugs can go a long way. If you have a more serious pest to deal with, do your research and see if there are any ordinary household items that can take care of them. Believe it or not, for a lot of insects, a simple solution of Dawn dish soap and water (1 heavy tablespoon to 1 L of water) will take care of them. Repeat applications every few days or after a heavy rain and you should start seeing results in about a week.

Hopefully, some of these tips can help you save money on your gardening projects this year. But even if growing your own veggies doesn’t end up save you much money at the supermarket, growing some of your own food is still a nice consolation. Happy gardening!

Aleksia Shoalts is a director for the Pelham Garden Club and also writes a blog about gardening and DIY projects. Have gardening questions you want answered? Contact her at [email protected]