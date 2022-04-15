Pelham Garden Club cultivates annual events

The Canadian Garden Council (CGC) has proclaimed 2022 as Canada’s Year of the Garden, a declaration supported by the House of Commons, to honour Canada’s rich garden heritage.

Pelham Garden Club board member Jeanette Dempster told the Voice that a slate of activities to promote and celebrate the splendour of gardens has been planned for May and June.

Founded in 1928, the club was originally known as the Pelham Horticultural Society, and over the years established a variety of annual, community-based plant events. In February 2016, members voted to adopt the name “Pelham Garden Club” as a more inclusive and informal name.

The club worked in conjunction with the Communities in Bloom Committee to establish its Annual Garden Tour and Trillium Awards for best front yards. Youth participation in horticulture has been actively encouraged, with regular donations to E. L Crossley’s horticulture program, including an annual scholarship to a student studying horticulture or landscape design at college.

“We used to hold meetings at the Pelham Library in Fonthill, but with our membership now climbing over one hundred, we outgrew the site,” said Dempster. “Our 7 PM, April 26 meeting will be at the Old Pelham Town Hall on Canboro Road. Jim Lounsbery of Vineland Nurseries will provide a guest lecture on West Dwarf Conifers.”

Dempster highlighted the upcoming annual Plant, Lawn, and Bake Sale, to be held Saturday, May 21 from 8 AM until noon, rain or shine. The event will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 613, located on Highway 20 in Fonthill. Hundreds of plants, seedlings, annuals, and perennials will be available, plus delicious home baking and gardening-related lawn sale items.

A special event during the Year of the Garden 2022 will be an invitation to “Live the Garden Life,” an opportunity to discover the numerous positive benefits of gardening and gardens related to maintaining optimal health. The event will run Saturday, June 11, from 1 PM at the Meridian Community Centre, in the Accursi Room. It is a free event, but seating is limited, and pre-registration is required.

The featured speaker at the MCC event is horticulture therapist Tammy Proctor, from Homewood Health Centre, one of the largest mental health and addiction facilities in the country. Homewood offers programs in horticultural therapy designed to awaken creativity, reduce anxiety, and increase awareness of the external environment. Activities range from plant propagation to herbal vinegars, aromatherapy, herbology, and grief gardening.

“We’re excited about Tammy’s presentation, because it combines gardening with mental health. A lot of people don’t necessarily think of gardening in that context,” said Dempster.

The club’s annual Garden Walk will take place on Saturday June 18, from 1 PM to 5 PM. Garden Walk involves tours of eight private gardens in Pelham, and starts at the Fonthill Bandshell in Peace Park. The cost is $15 per person, but is free with a Pelham Garden Club membership at a cost of $15 for one year. Tickets are available online at the club’s newly-refurbished website, pelhamgardenclub.ca. Registration is also available on the day of the event.

To learn more about the Year of the Garden 2022, go to www.yearofthegarden.ca