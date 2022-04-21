Building your pandemic-era vocabulary? Here’s your word for the week: “Woonerf.”

It’s apparently of Dutch origin, and refers to a “living street” or shared space with traffic-calming measures in place, prioritized for pedestrians and perhaps cyclists. They are a frequent fixture in European communities.

Readers with longer memories will recall that a woonerf was part of the original 2014 master plan for East Fonthill, which called for a central lawn, ice skating trail, and “water feature” across the northwest corner of the Meridian Community Centre (MCC). The taxpaying public did not embrace the word, or the concept, during the last Pelham Town Council’s term.

The present council debated the woonerf concept at a meeting last October, while contemplating the inclusion of the project in a Canada Infrastructure Program grant request. In the end, council decided to take a pass, in order to focus on the bigger problem of parking congestion.

Town Treasurer and Director of Corporate Services Teresa Quinlin-Murphy pointed out to council at the time that even if an infrastructure grant was obtained for the project, Pelham taxpayers would still have to come up with some $950,000 to make the project fly.

But, like the proverbial phoenix, the woonerf has risen once again as a topic of discussion, and Director of Community Planning and Development Barb Wiens told the Voice that public input is being sought in the decision.

Town of Pelham staff and SHIFT Landscape Architects of Guelph have prepared two concept plans for council and the public to review, which are meant to illustrate possibilities, not a final design. Once the desired concept is chosen, the project will move forward to the next phase, which includes preparing drawings for tender and construction.

Artistic renderings and an online survey are available to the public at https://engagingpelham.ca/pelham-civic-space

A display in the foyer of the MCC also includes models and depictions of the design proposals.

The MCC is agreed to be the logical site for the civic space, serving as Pelham’s community hub for recreation, social, and cultural activities. The complex is home to the Junior B Pelham Panthers and Southern Tier AAA Admirals hockey teams, Pelham Raiders Lacrosse, Niagara Centre Skating Club, Pelham Minor Hockey Association, and the Pelham Panthers Basketball Association. It is also a recognized Seniors Active Living Centre.

Wiens said that the term woonerf has been shelved, and that the project will be referred to as a civic square or civic place.

“We’re seeking a new vision for this multifunctional, shared space at the MCC,” she said. “Once we get some public feedback, and will also be doing a presentation to council.”

Wiens approves of both concepts.

Once we get some public feedback, and will also be doing a presentation to council

“I think they’re both really good,” she said. “Personally, I like the notion of some type of water feature, and a public space where you could have outdoor performances, or some kind of activity with a fireplace available for colder weather, making it more of a four-season space.”

The space at the northwest corner of the MCC property is “very walkable and accessible, connecting with sidewalks and trails,” said Wiens.

As to the potential price tag for the civic space formerly known as woonerf, Wiens was non-committal, saying it would be premature to offer a dollar figure. But a million dollars is within the realm of possibility.

“At this point in time, without any kind of a firm design, I really can’t tell you what the costing would be. But it’s going to be an area with some type of hard surface such as interlocking brick, or some permeable materials and landscape materials. We’re going to have to figure out grading and drainage. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s somewhere in that [one million] price range.”

Wiens said that the Town would certainly apply for provincial and federal government grants to offset part of the load on the taxpayer.

“I’m sure we’re going to get lots of good ideas from the community,” she said.