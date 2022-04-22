“A Passion for Life” contains decades of fiction, poetry

In his mid-80s, Douglas Johnson figured it was high time to publish his literary works that had been percolating over the past 20 years. His 400-page collection of 27 short stories and 40 poems, entitled A Passion for Life, is now available on Amazon.

His enthusiasm for writing is completely divergent from his occupational pursuits.

“I was searching for the artistic side of myself, and I found it in writing, while I was working overseas,” said Johnson. All my life I had been involved in factual issues, chemistry and business. The other side did not appear until later. Within these pages are tales of life, love, death, mystery, and fantasy, drawn from nature, and from my heart and mind.”

Johnson earned both an undergraduate degree and a masters in industrial chemistry in Scotland, before immigrated to Canada with his wife, Helen, in 1961.

“I worked for Dow Chemical for four years as a research chemist, and developed a couple of good processes that they commercialized,” he said. “After receiving my MBA from Western University in 1971, I took the Canadian securities course, and got a job with a brokerage house. But I quickly found out at that they were there primarily to make money for themselves, not their clients, and I’m not that kind of guy. I love helping people.”

Johnson went to work as a management consultant at Deloitte, and spent time in Indonesia and the Philippines. He volunteered with a non-government organization, advising Indigenous and international small businesses for many years. Travelling to many countries throughout the world — Bulgaria, Slovakia, Afghanistan, Armenia, Sweden, Guyana — he developed his skills in writing about people.

“My approach to life is that you must challenge yourself, and discover your competencies,” he said.

He worked in Romania right after the 1989 revolution, when Nicolae Ceausescu, the country’s communist dictator, had been shot and killed.

“Russia was losing all its satellite countries, and people were trying to understand what’s going on,” said. Johnson. “A Romanian friend told me, ‘Now, when I see a policeman, I don’t shrink away, I can walk past him without fear.’”

Johnson wrote his first book years ago, entitled Let’s Get Down to Business, when he was working for the Canadian Executive Services organization internationally.

“At age 80, they said I had to stop, since they didn’t want to take out the insurance necessary if you die overseas. I just told them, ‘Well, if I die abroad, just cremate me and put me in parcel post.’”

He and Helen have two children and nine grandchildren. Johnson does a bit of baking these days, and some woodworking at their home on Memorial Drive in Fenwick.

“I haven’t been writing for a while, due to an operation which left me kind of listless and tired,” he said. “But I feel my energy returning, and look forward to doing some gardening and spraying the fruit trees, and getting back to some writing.”

“Wellington Boots” is a humorous short story in the book, one that is a personal favorite of Johnson’s. Another more serious inclusion is “Death of a Prince,” a retelling of the story of Prince George, the Duke of Kent, who was the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary. He served in the Royal Navy in the 1920s, and with the Royal Air Force during World War II, perishing in a military air crash in August of 1942. The Prince’s death marked the first time in more than 450 years that a member of the royal family died on active service.

“Sometimes I can be simply sitting at the kitchen table, with the sun streaming in through the windows, and the warmth and brightness can prompt me to begin writing,” said Johnson.