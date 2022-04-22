A global study conducted in 2020 by market research company Ipsos revealed that 61 percent of Canadians think that in the economic recovery from Covid-19, it’s important that government actions prioritize climate change. About the same number agreed that if their government does not act now to combat climate change, it will be failing its citizens.

Pelham Ward 1 Councillor Wayne Olson has shown some initiative on the issue, having recently taken part in a climate leadership program offered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). He was one of 62 participants from municipalities across the country (and the only one from Niagara) who took part in the online courses.

The intent was to provide elected officials with the knowledge and skills necessary to champion more resilient communities in the face of climate change. Participants heard from leading experts, connected with peers, and learned about tools, best practices, opportunities, resources, and funding for local climate action.

“I took the program both for my own interest, and as a way of getting the Town access to grants and programs. If I can learn something that helps attract grants for the Town, our businesses, charities, and service clubs, I’m happy to do it.”

Olson said that his way of dealing with uncertainty is to master the information.

“This was a great opportunity to address an issue that will dominate the agenda for the next century,” he said. “The municipalities who do the best in addressing climate change will be the ones that anticipate and embrace the existing and future uncertainties.”

The program involved live chats scheduled throughout February and March, along with online plenary sessions to share key course learnings from all specializations. Course materials were provided which included videos, guidebooks, and other tools created by FCM. Participants also submitted a final assignment, with the goal of the project aimed at encouraging sharing with other elected officials, municipal staff, and their community.

Courses included such topics as municipal roles, pathways, governance, and strategies to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, building the case for integrated climate action, and moving from planning to implementation.

The Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program is a five-year, $75 million dollar program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada.

In the final analysis, climate leadership is about action, said Olson.

“Transparency is required to build emotional trust,” he said. “We need to do what we say. In this age when concerns are being amplified and organized by technology, people are making their climate frustrations known and they have learned that those in power can be overthrown. We need to build a truly flexible and agile structure made up of the Town and our volunteers to build a bigger, brighter, and stronger Canada.”