The 35th annual Pelham Art Festival Show and Sale, May 6 to 8, features 55 artists and artisans. The pandemic necessitated a virtual show last year, but 2022 marks the return to an in-person event on Mother’s Day Weekend. The venue is the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill. The Festival is also available on-line, May 5 to 15, at pelhamartfestival.com

Ahead of this year’s event, the Voice is highlighting winning artists from last year’s competition. Up this week is mixed-media artist Vanessa Brownbridge.

“I’ve been a big supporter of the festival for a long time,” said Brownridge. “So many good artists take part, and the entire organization is done beautifully with friendly volunteers. I’ve been selling lots of artwork at the show, for which I am grateful, and also doing my own social campaign on Facebook.”

Brownbridge’s talents transcend visual art, however. Born in Kenya of Indian heritage, she refers to herself as “a traditional healer with a global perspective,” who intuitively uses nature to channel her music, art, writing, and general creativity.

She approaches her daily painting with an open mind and a blank slate.

“I look at my canvas, and ask, ‘What do you want to be today?’” she told the Voice. “And suddenly, colours flow into my mind, and I just go with it, letting the inspiration take me. It’s simply a joyful freestyle.”

A multi-media artist, Brownbridge usually works in watercolors and acrylics.

“I use oils, ink, and pastels as well,” she said. “There is plenty of vibrant colour in many of my works, but I also love to use black and walnut ink in my paintings.”

Art is everywhere on display in the home she shares with her husband, Michael.

“I have been here on Maple Street in Fenwick, in this marvelous place, since 2009. It has liberated me…helped me to be me. I’m blessed with my house, my studio. Michael and I live in paradise, on a three-acre property adjacent orchards, that we’ve worked very hard to create.”

A prevalent theme in her work is animals, especially elephants, and others one would see on safari.

“Having lived in Africa, I’m very influenced by its animals and people,” said Brownbridge. “I grew up working as a ranger in African game parks, as did my family,” she said. “We did a lot of conservation for elephants, rhinos, lions. I’ve have had so many wonderful interactions with animals…we must cherish them.”

When she sells one of her paintings, Brownbridge donates a portion of the profit to a good cause.

“I support the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which is the animal orphanage in Kenya that was actually right next door when I was growing up.”

She did portraits for a living for many years, and still does commissioned works.

“I’ve got quite a few orders for portraits right now,” said Brownbridge. “I ship my artwork anywhere in the world via UPS or FedEx. One woman sent me a photo of herself, and I’m doing an interpretation of it in oil.”

In the literary realm, Brownbridge writes poetry, and has authored a self-help book of traditional wisdom. She also once taught art.

“I taught about how to understand colour charts, and to become methodical. A lot of people paint, but not all of them become true artists. I taught how to become creative, to find the skills inside of you that might have been thrown into that shadow box along with your bad habits, and start learning about them.”

Brownbridge is also an environmentalist, recycling almost everything in her craft.

“I use old pieces of paper to wipe my brushes…nothing goes down the sink. I have a big sand bucket in the garage, where I empty out all my used water. I make my own paper, because I love elements in nature. I have gardens that provide a lot of beautiful flowers. I dry them, and I make little lanterns for candles.”

The festival’s opening night on Friday, May 6, runs 7 PM to 10 PM. Entry is $15, and includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a cash wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, the event runs 10 AM to 5 PM. The entry fee is $7, with a la carte food available for purchase, a cash wine bar, and live music. Children under 12 have free admission.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Pelham libraries, student art scholarships, and community arts projects. The Pelham Art Festival has donated some $458,000 back to the community since its founding.