Trout Unlimited focuses on watershed restoration

David Meeker, the Environmental Stewardship Coordinator for the Niagara Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada (TUC), wants landowners in Niagara’s upper watershed to get involved with a new restoration program.

“Buffer in a Box” includes a set of 30 native shrubs and trees, being offered to anyone who owns property in the watershed. It is part of an effort to reduce flooding and soil erosion by slowing down the flow of water, and improving the habitat within streams and creeks.

“TUC volunteers will actually come in and do the planting for the landowner, if that’s something that they wish,” said Meeker. “We know that some people may not want to have a group of volunteers come to their private property, so we give them the option of doing the planting themselves. But either way, our team will do a site inspection before the plants are delivered, to assess the best place to put these shrubs and trees to have the most positive impact on their property.”

Two different boxed selection of plants will be available, targeting distinct types of properties.

“Those properties that have the actual creeks or tributaries running through them, will receive a set of plants that are better suited for more moist conditions, like highbush cranberry and red maple” said Meeker. “We have others, like tulip tree and dogwood, for properties that have higher elevation and better drainage.”

With most of the Upper Twelve Mile Creek watershed on private property, it’s important to get landowners involved in restoring Niagara’s most significant watershed, said Derek Saunders, a volunteer project manager and TUC member.

The kick-off for the program is April 23. The program is limited to the first 50 landowners who apply. Applications are due by June 15.

“TUC will be at the Town of Pelham’s birthday celebration at the Meridian Community Centre from 9 AM until 12 noon,” said Meeker. “Our launch is intended to get people to sign up for the program. Afterwards, we will be doing all of our site visits to select the appropriate planting areas on each property. The actual planting won’t be happening until the fall.”

Buffer in a Box is a project of the Niagara Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada in partnership with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, and funded by a Canada Eco-Action Community Fund grant. It was undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada through the federal Department of Environment and Climate Change.

A dedicated website — www.bufferinabox.ca — has been launched by TUC, allowing online signup for the program.